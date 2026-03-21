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Molloy's 75th-minute equaliser snatches late draw for Kilkenny against Tipp
Tipperary 2-27
Kilkenny 3-24
JORDAN MOLLOY FIRED over an equaliser in the fifth additional minute as Kilkenny snatched a last-gasp draw against Tipperary in Semple Stadium.
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Division 1A GAA Gaelic Games honours even Hurling Kilkenny GAA Tipperary GAA