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Kilkenny's Darragh Corcoran and Gearoid O’Connor of Tipperary. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
honours even

Molloy's 75th-minute equaliser snatches late draw for Kilkenny against Tipp

Jordan Molloy rescued a point at the death for Derek Lyng’s side.
8.48pm, 21 Mar 2026

Tipperary 2-27

Kilkenny 3-24

JORDAN MOLLOY FIRED over an equaliser in the fifth additional minute as Kilkenny snatched a last-gasp draw against Tipperary in Semple Stadium.

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