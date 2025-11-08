Farrell's 'lifeline' with Munster ends with singing 'Killeagh' after impressive Ireland debut

IT’S BEEN AN emotional week for Tom Farrell, the latest twist in a fascinating rugby career.

Emerging from Coolmine RFC and Castleknock College, he started out in the Leinster pipeline with a taste of academy rugby. Uneventful stints in England with London Irish and Bedford Blues followed before an eight-year stay at Connacht which ultimately left him out in the cold.

He seemed destined for another move abroad before Munster intervened to reinvigorate his chances in the Irish system.

And now he sits before the press reflecting on his debut performance in an Irish jersey. He left a considerable imprint on Ireland’s 41-10 win over Japan in the Autumn International Series. He has the cuts above his left eye to prove it.

It started on Thursday when he was named at 13 to partner Rob Henshaw in midfield. And then came the jersey presentation where both Farrell’s teammates and family members were there to witness a poignant moment in his career. Head coach Andy Farrell ensures these are memorable occasions for the players to mark their breakthrough.

“He invites families in for a jersey presentation on the Thursday,” Farrell says, opening up on his build-up to the Japan game this week.

“So, both my parents, my wife [Chloé] and my little daughter came out to the Shelbourne on Thursday, which was a lovely touch.

“Faz had a couple of words to say. And he presents me with my first jersey. So, it was special.

“Massive amount of pride to be honest. Particularly during the anthems, I was trying to catch eyes with some of my family.”

Farrell has been in Ireland camps before. His last call-up was in 2019. But looking back now, he feels he allowed the “opportunity pass me by a bit” and was perhaps a bit undercooked for international rugby.

“Once I got the nod there two weeks ago,” he continues. “I was pretty determined to leave my mark, essentially. I wasn’t perfect today, but there’s some good things out there.”

Reflecting on it now, he doesn’t like to look at the move to Munster as a “reset” last year. Heading abroad seemed almost certain. The pen was about to touch paper when Munster entered the chat. A revival followed.

“It was probably a bit of a lifeline in my career,” Farrell explains.

“And then a couple of injuries and different situations happened in Munster, where I got on a bit of a roll of games. And I managed to pick up a good bit of form. And my game went from strength to strength last year.

“And luckily this year, again, I managed to do it for two and three in the league, just before the Irish team was selected. And that probably fell in my favour a bit as well.”

Farrell has a bit more tradition to endure before his initiation is complete. When a player makes their debut for Ireland, they are instructed to sing a song in front of the squad. Farrell’s selection is ‘Killeagh’ by Kingfishr – the anthem of the summer.

He’s not quite looking forward to the performance, but is eager to share this milestone moment with his parents who have been ever present supports throughout his career.

“Hopefully get a few people to join in. Paddy McCarthy got off lightly with just a group of 30 of us in the team room but I don’t think I’m getting away with that. I have to go up to the corporate function and there’s probably 200-300 people up there.

“Both my parents literally followed me everyone. Every away game we go to. Last year with the Champions Cup, years ago over in South Africa, they wouldn’t miss a game so it will be great to catch up with them and share that moment.”