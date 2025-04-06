Holders Toulouse overpower Sale to reach rugby Champions Cup last eight

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS TOULOUSE joined fellow French sides Bordeaux-Begles, Toulon and Castres in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup as they turned on the power in the second half to beat English club Sale 38-15 on Sunday

The closing match of the weekend in Toulouse was delayed 40 minutes when an air force parachutist, who was supposed to bring the match ball onto the pitch, was caught on the roof of the stadium.

After the game finally kicked off, it took the home team 40 minutes to entirely find their feet.

Advertisement

A parachutist collides with, and becomes stuck on the stadium roof ahead of the match. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The hosts started strongly as their English flanker Jack Willis went over in the first minute. After Sale fullback Luke James replied with a try after four minutes the visitors hustled Toulouse out of their stride. Flanker Jonny Hill put Sale ahead and they could have bolstered their lead but Tom Roebuck’s foot brushed the touchline and Tom Ford was narrowly wide with two drop-kick attempts.

“In the first half we had trouble living with them. They’re a big team with a big back and a very aggressive defence. We’re very happy with the second half,” said Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos.

The home team muscled their way into the lead early in the second half. Flanker Francois Cros crunched over after a lineout after 45 minutes and Ramos booted Toulouse into the lead with the conversion. Hooker Julien Marchand powered over from close range after 58 minutes.

With Toulouse in total control, Ange Capuozzo and Guillaume Gramont touched down in the last seven minutes. Ramos converted all five tries and finished with 13 points.

“The first half was a little complicated. The second half was better,” said Willis. “We won. We’re happy.”

Toulouse visit Top 14 rivals Toulon in the quarter-finals.

“If we want to go further we have to play as we did in the second half, not the first,” coach Ugo Mola told his players on the pitch after the final whistle.

– © AFP 2025