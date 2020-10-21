BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 21 October 2020
GAA confirm minor and U20 championships will be halted from midnight

Sunday’s All-Ireland U20 football final between Dublin and Galway will now not take place as scheduled.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 1:45 PM
Cork players warming up ahead of their U20 Munster Championship game against Kerry in Tralee back in March.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that the 2020 inter-county minor and U20 championships will be paused indefinitely from midnight as the country enters at least six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

Saturday’s U20 All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Galway will no longer take place as scheduled, but the Leinster U20 hurling championship fixtures set to throw-in this evening will go ahead before the pause of underage action kicks in hours later.

The Government’s Level 5 guidelines state that “professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors”.

This wording was at odds, however, with Nphet’s recommendation that only “senior inter-county” competitions should proceed as it pertains to the GAA, sparking doubts over the completion of the underage championships.

A statement from the GAA this afternoon subsequently confirmed all inter-county action at Minor and U20 level would be paused from tomorrow. It read: “Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice.

“Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place.

“This evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed.”

In the same statement, the GAA confirmed that the CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.

