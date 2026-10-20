Three-time Connacht winner Ultan Harney retires from Roscommon

THREE-TIME CONNACHT WINNER Ultan Harney has announced his retirement from the Roscommon footballers.

Harney began his senior career with Roscommon in 2015 under John Evans when he made his championship debut against London.

The Clann na nGael player went on to make 68 appearances for his county and scored 2-29 throughout his career. He won three Connacht football medals in 2017, 2019 and 2026, along with four Division 2 titles in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

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“Roscommon football has been a huge part of my life and representing my county has been one of my greatest privileges. It’s given me some of the best days of my life,” Harney said after his announcement.

“I’d like to thank all the managers, coaches and backroom teams I’ve worked with over the years, but in particular the players I’ve shared this journey with. We’ve all shared the same passion and love for football in this county.

“A special thanks to my family, particularly my parents, Eamon and Kathleen, and especially my wife, Kayleigh. They’ve supported me through all the highs but, more importantly, through the setbacks and difficult days. I couldn’t have done it without them.

“I’d also like to thank all the Roscommon supporters for their incredible support over the years, and everyone at Clann na nGael for their continued support throughout my career.

“I’ll always be proud to have worn the Roscommon jersey and I wish everyone involved with Roscommon GAA all the very best going forward.”

Harney also enjoyed a successful underage career with Roscommon, winning a minor Connacht title in 2012 before reaching an All-Ireland semi-final the following year. He added back-to-back U21 provincial championships in 2014 and 2015, and lined out in the 2014 All-Ireland final against Dublin.