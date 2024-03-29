USA and PSG star apologises for controversial social media posts

US AND Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert apologised on Thursday for “immature” social media posts that sparked the ire of fans and US women’s football legend Megan Rapinoe.

The 20-year-old rising star had been slammed after shares and reposts on her TikTok account of content deemed anti-LGBTQ+.

She also “liked” a post poking fun at Rapinoe’s anguished reaction to the Achilles injury she suffered in her final club match last November before retiring.

“I want to sincerely apologise for my actions on social media,” Albert said in an Instagram post. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and I am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields.”

Rapinoe, whose partner is retired US basketball star Sue Bird, has been outspoken in her support of LGBTQ+ causes and posted a message on her Instagram account that appeared to be aimed at Albert, a midfielder for French side Paris Saint-Germain.

“For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Rapinoe wrote.

“Because if you aren’t, all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!”

Rapinoe signed her message, “Yours Truly, #15,” using the US women’s national team jersey number she wore for many years.

It was also the same number worn by Albert earlier this month in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, which was won by the United States.

Rapinoe closed her post with a message to transgender supporters, saying, “For all my trans homie enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU.”

Albert made her US national team debut in a friendly against China last December and was in the starting 11 for the first time last month in a group stage match against Dominican Republic in the Women’s Gold Cup.

On Tuesday, Albert was among 23 players selected for the US roster for the She Believes Cup to be played against Japan, Canada and Brazil next month in Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio.

The Americans will face Japan in a 6 April semi-final in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Albert was on the scoresheet as PSG defeated Hacken 3-0 in Paris to qualify for the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.