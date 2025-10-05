Advertisement
Minnesota Vikings celebrate at the death. Alamy Stock Photo
Late drama in London as as Vikings edge out Browns

Carson Wentz picked out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining.
6.34pm, 5 Oct 2025
CARSON WENTZ PICKED out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining as the Minnesota Vikings snatched a dramatic 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s NFL contest in London.

The Browns had been on course for victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a touchdown from David Njoku gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

The Vikings had led earlier after replying to a Harold Fannin touchdown and Andre Szymt field goal with scores from Josh Oliver and Jordan Mason.

Addison had the final say on a 12-yard pass from Wentz, lifting the Vikings to 3-2 in NFC North, while the Browns slip to 1-4 in AFC North.

