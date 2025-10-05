The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Late drama in London as as Vikings edge out Browns
CARSON WENTZ PICKED out Jordan Addison with 30 seconds remaining as the Minnesota Vikings snatched a dramatic 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s NFL contest in London.
The Browns had been on course for victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a touchdown from David Njoku gave them a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.
The Vikings had led earlier after replying to a Harold Fannin touchdown and Andre Szymt field goal with scores from Josh Oliver and Jordan Mason.
Addison had the final say on a 12-yard pass from Wentz, lifting the Vikings to 3-2 in NFC North, while the Browns slip to 1-4 in AFC North.
