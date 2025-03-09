Waterford hit 7-34 to clinch hurling league promotion, Down go up after win in Kerry

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1B Hurling

Antrim 4-22 Laois 0-21

Westmeath 0-24 Waterford 7-34

Advertisement

Division 2 Hurling

Kerry 1-23 Down 0-28

Division 3 Hurling

Armagh 1-18 Mayo 3-21

Division 3 Football

Sligo 1-19 Clare 2-14

*****

WATERFORD BOOKED PROMOTION from Division 1B of the hurling league this afternoon with a comprehensive success over Westmeath in Mullingar,

Seán Walsh and Charlie Treen bagged two goals apiece for the Deise, while Dessie Hutchinson, Patrick Curran, and Kevin Mahony also netted in their 7-34 to 0-24 victory.

They join Offaly, who they meet in the final round of the league in Dungarvan, as the two sides promoted to the top tier next season as Dublin are now out of the running, despite last night’s victory over Carlow.

There were also celebrations for the Down hurlers today in Division 2A after their two-point success in Tralee over Kerry propels them into Division 1B next season.

Related Reads Four red cards shared Tipperary claim nine-point win over Kilkenny Offaly hurlers and Wexford footballers clinch league promotion

More to follow…