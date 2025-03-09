Advertisement
Kevin Mahony signs autographs for fans after the game. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Waterford hit 7-34 to clinch hurling league promotion, Down go up after win in Kerry

Waterford cruised to victory in Mullingar.
5.06pm, 9 Mar 2025

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1B Hurling

  • Antrim 4-22 Laois 0-21
  • Westmeath 0-24 Waterford 7-34

Division 2 Hurling

  • Kerry 1-23 Down 0-28 

Division 3 Hurling

  • Armagh 1-18 Mayo 3-21

Division 3 Football

  • Sligo 1-19 Clare 2-14

*****

WATERFORD BOOKED PROMOTION from Division 1B of the hurling league this afternoon with a comprehensive success over Westmeath in Mullingar,

Seán Walsh and Charlie Treen bagged two goals apiece for the Deise, while Dessie Hutchinson, Patrick Curran, and Kevin Mahony also netted in their 7-34 to 0-24 victory.

They join Offaly, who they meet in the final round of the league in Dungarvan, as the two sides promoted to the top tier next season as Dublin are now out of the running, despite last night’s victory over Carlow.

There  were also celebrations for the Down hurlers today in Division 2A after their two-point success in Tralee over Kerry propels them into Division 1B next season.

More to follow…

