Amond's early goal propels Waterford to Cup semi-final

Waterford 3

Sligo Rovers 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

A DOMINANT SECOND-half performance from Waterford FC steered Graham Coughlan’s side into their first Club Orange FAI Men’s Cup semi-final since 2022 as they comfortably overcame Sligo Rovers in their quarter-final tie at the RSC.

While it was far from vintage from the hosts during the opening 45 minutes, they still held the advantage thanks to Padraig Amond’s early breakthrough before second-half strikes from Tommy Lonergan and an unfortunate Ollie Denham own goal saw the Blues cruise into the final four.

Waterford struck first after just eight minutes. Conan Noonan hooked the ball to the back post where Tommy Lonergan headed across goal for Amond, whose initial header was saved by Sam Sargeant.

When the ball broke back to Evan McLaughlin, he slipped it into the path of Amond and the veteran forward applied a close-range right-footed finish to settle any early nerves among the home support.

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The home side nearly gifted Sligo an equaliser on 13 minutes when Benny Couto played the ball straight into the path of Luke Pearce. The striker raced clear on goal, but Stephen McMullan showed his quality by saving at the attacker’s feet.

After McLaughlin fired over from the edge of the penalty area, the visitors began to enjoy more possession and created a chance in the 39th minute. Seb Quirk collected a pass from Gareth McElroy before whipping in a teasing cross, but Archie Meekison failed to make contact.

It took a brilliant goal-line clearance from Carl McHugh to deny Waterford a second goal in the final minute of the half. Jorgen Voilas played Amond in 16 yards from goal, but the striker’s thunderous effort was headed off the line by the Sligo captain.

A second Waterford goal arrived five minutes into the second half. Couto released Noonan down the left and his cross to the back post found Voilas, who headed the ball down into the path of Lonergan. The Waterford forward made no mistake, firing a crisp right-footed shot past Sargeant from 10 yards.

Tommy Lonergan adds a second goal. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Coughlan’s side added a third on 59 minutes and their excellent start to the second period fully deserved it. Noah Mawene fed McLaughlin down the left and the winger whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal, with Denham only able to divert it into his own net.

Waterford almost added a fourth three minutes later. Couto teed up McLaughlin on the edge of the area, but the winger’s powerful left-footed effort was brilliantly tipped over by Sargeant.

Alex Nolan came closest to pulling a goal back for Sligo in the 71st minute when he unleashed a left-footed effort that flashed just wide of McMullan’s left-hand post.

By the time Coughlan emptied his bench in the closing stages, Waterford had long since secured their place in the semi-finals.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Cann (Amedu 88), Mahon, Long; Voilas, Mawene (Heeney 85), McLaughlin (McMenamy 71), Noonan, Couto (Ashton 88); Amond (Brennan 85), Lonergan.

SLIGO ROVERS: Sargeant; McElroy, McHugh (Young 64), Denham, Stewart (Cannon 85); George (Nolan 64), McManus, Quirk, Meekison (Woolery 75), Shorrock; Pearce.

Referee: Rob Hennessy

Attendance: 2,566

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