Wayne Barnes to referee Leinster's Champions Cup final with La Rochelle

Another English referee, Luke Pearce, will be in the middle for the all-French second-tier European Challenge Cup final.

Referee Wayne Barnes (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ENGLAND’S WAYNE Barnes will referee his third European Champions Cup final when France’s La Rochelle face Irish province Leinster in Marseille on 28 May, officials announced on Wednesday.

Barnes will be taking charge of his 90th tournament match, having previously refereed the 2010 and 2018 deciders.

“I’m honoured to have been appointed to ref my third @ChampionsCup final in Marseille next week,” Barnes tweeted Wednesday.

Another English referee, Luke Pearce, will be in the middle for the all-French second-tier European Challenge Cup final between Lyon and Toulon in Marseille a week on Friday (27 May).

