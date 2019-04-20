This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Gorman and Duggan help Peamount stay top while Jarrett scores again for Wexford

There were big wins for title-chasing Peamount and Wexford Youths in the Women’s National League.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 799 Views No Comments
Former Ireland midfielder Karen Duggan was on target for Peas.
Former Ireland midfielder Karen Duggan was on target for Peas.
Former Ireland midfielder Karen Duggan was on target for Peas.

PEAMOUNT UNITED’S CHARGE for a first Women’s National League title since 2012 continued on Saturday evening as the Dubliners saw off Shelbourne 2-0 in Newcastle.

Goals from Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan secured a massive three points against their city rivals and a big win in the context of this year’s competitive title race at the top of the table.

Defending champions Wexford Youths stayed level on points with Peamount with an important win of their own on Saturday.

In-form Ireland international Rianna Jarrett, who netted an impressive four minute hat-trick against Limerick last week, scored again to break the deadlock against Kilkenny United in what was her ninth goal of the season in six games.

Rianna Jarrett Rianna Jarrett followed up last week's hat-trick against Limerick with another against Kilkenny on Saturday. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Struggling Kilkenny provided a hard-fought performance to go into the final few minutes battling for what would have been a dramatic leveller at the death.

However another for the hosts from Blessing Kingsley late on in the second half sealed the win for Youths. 

Elsewhere, Galway saw off the challenge of DLR Waves 3-0 to inch the Connacht side higher up the table.

Chloe Singleton, Lynsey McKey and Aoife Thompson all found the back of the net at Eamonn Deacy Park for their side’s second win of the campaign.

Women’s National League results:

  • Peamount United 2-0 Shelbourne
  • Wexford Youths 2-0 Kilkenny United
  • Galway 3-0 DLR Waves

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

