This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect

Man City led the league by one point over Chelsea, who have a game in hand, and both clubs now await to see who will be crowned champions.

By Press Association Monday 25 May 2020, 5:24 PM
5 minutes ago 30 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5107199
Chelsea women's Guro Reiten and Manchester City's Keira Walsh challenge during a Women's Super League match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.
Image: Richard Sellers
Chelsea women's Guro Reiten and Manchester City's Keira Walsh challenge during a Women's Super League match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.
Chelsea women's Guro Reiten and Manchester City's Keira Walsh challenge during a Women's Super League match at the Academy Stadium, Manchester.
Image: Richard Sellers

THE 2019/20 WOMEN’S Super League and Championship season has been ended with immediate effect.

The competitions were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now a decision has been taken not to try to restart, but to instead focus on preparations for 2020/21.

A statement on the Football Association’s website said the decision had been reached after “overwhelming feedback” from the clubs.

Recommendations for settling the sporting outcomes of the season – such as which teams should represent England in the 2020-21 Women’s Champions League – have been sent to the FA board for consideration.

A statement read: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

“Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.”

Manchester City led the league by one point from Chelsea when the campaign was suspended, with the London club having a game in hand.

City said in a statement: “Manchester City Football Club now await the outcome of discussions regarding the final standings of the league table.

“Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season, we understand the complexities of the situation and support the FA’s decision.”

The manager of their Manchester rivals United, Casey Stoney, said: “It’s obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved.

“Our focus now moves to our development for next season, which we have been continuously planning for throughout the year, and we can’t wait to be back on the pitch again when it is safe to do so.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie