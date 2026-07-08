Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane: Who will win the World Cup Golden Boot?

AN ALL-TIME GOLDEN Boot race is coming to the boil at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi leads by a single goal with eight scored ahead of the quarter-finals, while Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are tied on seven. Harry Kane is among others in hot pursuit.

If it’s anything to go by so far, this will go right down to the wire. Should two players finish tied on the most goals, then their assist total will decide the winner.

Lionel Messi – 8 goals

The Argentina great is out in front after Tuesday’s highly dramatic comeback win over Egypt. Messi missed a penalty – his second of the tournament – early doors, but smashed home to draw his side level in the 83rd minute. Having also opened his assist account, he was visibly emotional at the final whistle as Argentina’s title defence continues.

Messi, 39, has scored in all of their games. A dazzling hat-trick in the opener against Algeria equalled Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals at World Cups, and he broke it while bagging a brace against Austria, again bouncing back from an early miscued penalty. One against each of Jordan, Cape Verde and Egypt means he’s on eight at this tournament, and 21 across five World Cups.

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"He makes football look easy"



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/KQHyfFQmA4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

His first against Algeria, the free-kick against Austria, and exquisite touch and finish against Cape Verde have been added to the Inter Miami superstar’s endless highlights reel.

Kylian Mbappé – 7 goals

The French phenomenon was ahead by a whisker – or two assists – before Messi went a goal clear on Tuesday night. Mbappé won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals; he will need more to retain his crown.

The Real Madrid 27-year-old set the tone in France’s first game, at the double against Senegal before Haaland followed suit and Messi surpassed them both across a crazy 24 hours. Mbappé scored another two against Iraq, before he was held scoreless but provided a pair of assists against Norway. Another brilliant brace downed Sweden in the Round of 32, and his 70th minute penalty saw Les Bleus past Paraguay and into the quarter-finals.

Three picks? His injury-time power shot against Senegal, the curler versus Iraq, and the tantalising dribble and curled finish in the Sweden win.

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Who else but Kylian Mbappé? After beating multiple men, he cuts inside and gives his side the lead in New York.



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Erling Haaland – 7 goals

Before the tournament began, Haaland found himself further down the betting odds owing to Norway’s status. They weren’t expected to progress quite as far as some of the other prolific goalscorers’ teams at their first World Cup since 1998.

But Haaland – with ‘Braut’ on his jersey in a nod to his mother’s surname – has inspired Norway to the last eight, where they will face England. The big man’s late brace that dumped Brazil out was spectacular; a soaring, powerful header, followed by that nonchalant strike from the edge of the box.

The Premier League Golden Boot holder scored in every other game in which he featured: two against both Iraq and Senegal, one against the Ivory Coast, while he was held in reserve against France in the group finale. The 25-year-old is the only player in the running with no assists so far.

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Harry Kane – 6 goals

The England captain arrived at the World Cup off the back of a remarkable 61-goal season with Bayern Munich, and has continued his red-hot form. Kane scored three in the group stages, hitting the ground running with a brace against Croatia, before being held by Ghana, and picking back up with one against Panama.

Another double followed in his late rescue act against DR Congo – the winner a piece of individual brilliance – while his second penalty of the tournament helped England to a memorable win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

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Harry Kane and England are not to be denied as the Bayern Munich man creates some space for himself before unleashing a world class finish beyond Mpasi



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/tBmfmpa2XR — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 1, 2026

The 2018 Golden Boot winner with six goals, Kane is England’s top World Cup goalscorer with 14 in 16 games. He will hope to add to that as his 33rd birthday looms towards the end of the month.

Ousmane Dembélé - 4 goals

While Mbappé was rested against Norway, Dembélé shot the lights out with a brilliant first-half hat-trick. The Ballon d’Or holder has been in his teammates shadow, but well and truly announced himself with three quality goals in 25 minutes, typically cutting in from the right and bending home. The PSG 29-year-old previously opened his account against Iraq, while he has two assists to his name.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 4 goals

On the topic of teammates commanding the spotlight, Yamine Lamal was the Spanish player widely backed in the Golden Boot race pre-tournament. The Barcelona teenager has struggled to sparkle, with Oyarzabal outscoring him four goals to one. The lesser-known Real Sociedad striker scored twice against both Saudi Arabia and Austria.

Jude Bellingham – 4 goals

Another English star entered the chasing pack by doubling his tally in the Mexico thriller. Bellingham’s quick fire double jolted the Three Lions to life at the Azteca, a diving header and close-range finishing putting them 2-0 up by the 30th minute. Kane leads the line, but Bellingham is the midfield maestro. His earlier goals were against Croatia and Panama.

Others

Brazil star Vinícius Júnior, Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr and Julián Quiñones of Mexico were others on four goals, but their respective countries have bowed out.

Those still standing on three goals apiece are Belgium target man Romelu Lukaku and Moroccan attacker Ismael Saibari, while Belgian trio Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans are among those on two.

A blockbuster Golden Boot race continues apace.

World Cup quarter-final fixtures

Irish kick-off times in brackets

Thursday 9 July

France v Morocco (9pm)

Friday 10 July

Spain v Belgium (8pm)

Saturday 11 July

Norway v England (10pm)

Sunday 12 July

Argentina v Switzerland (2am)

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