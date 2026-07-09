The tears, fears and sense of rejuvenation for World Cup quarter-finalists

THE TEARS FLOWED, but it felt as though they were somehow streaming in different directions for two of the game’s greats.

Cristiano Ronaldo bawled after Portugal’s defeat to Spain and the source of his anguish seemed clear. A magic World Cup moment is the only thing that has really eluded him in his incredible career, so what is left for him to try and conquer?

This World Cup has reduced Portugal’s emperor to his own CR7-branded jocks. Will he now seek some form of triumph in longevity over all else and find a way to play a part in a seventh World Cup in 2030?

As the advance of technology continues its unrelenting imposition on the sport, Ronaldo might just be at the forefront of cryogenic performance in search of another goal in four years’ time?

The dying of the light has been most visible on the international stage because his club career ceased to be relevant the moment he opted to lead a Saudi revolution. They seem apt bed fellows given both now move at the same pace.

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A despondent Cristian Ronaldo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While Ronaldo leaves so many people wishing he would stop simply to preserve a legacy that should never be allowed to fade, Lionel Messi somehow managed to elevate his own standing even further by inspiring a thrilling – if controversial – 3-2 comeback for Argentina against Egypt.

The fallout to the Balogun Affair means conspiracy theories involving Fifa only gain traction, but Messi’s tears at full-time could be interpreted in different ways.

Was it the reaction of a man overcome by the realisation this wasn’t his last game in blue and white, or just the natural emotion at the end of a stunning contest that brought everyone involved to drastically different places over the course of 100 minutes?

Argentina live on because the spirit of Messi endures. Their clash with Switzerland in Kansas City (9pm local, 2am Irish) will be the last of the quarter-final games on Saturday/Sunday,, so they will know what might be in store. Not that they will care.

Erling Haaland in training with Norway on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Argentina’s journey in this tournament has been one of defensive vulnerability – not that their goal-crazy centre halves seemed concerned – with the overall structure of their team frail. Messi is the backbone that so far has not broken.

What made their comeback against Egypt even more improbable was that Argentina were left shattered, physically and emotionally, by the 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the round of 32.

They were brought to extra time, and they were brought to their knees, yet they didn’t just find a way to recover against Egypt, they did so when all logic suggested that they should have had no more left to give.

Instead, like others in the last eight, it feels like they arrive to this stage rejuvenated. And that’s another aspect not to be forgotten with this tournament: do not be fooled by what your eyes make you believe, something improbable is lurking around the corner and that will not doubt fuel Switzerland’s belief after overcoming Colombia on penalties.

England will feel anything is possible after their 3-2 win over Mexico in Argentina. Their World Cup found a new purpose and energy with that triumph in the Azteca but the struggles of the round of 32 game with DR Congo could be repeated against a formidable Norway side that boast this World Cup’s most beautiful beast: Erling Haaland.

Harry Kane after England's win against Mexico in the Azteca. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The social media clip that did the rounds after their 2-1 win over Brazil showed a hunter in action. He walked and stalked his prey, timing his sprint into the box to climb above Gabriel at the perfect moment to devour the chance for his first goal.

His second, the only one of seven so far to come from outside the box, was a strike filled with disdain at being given so much time to control and set himself from 20 yards. At Manchester City he can appear like the flat-track bully for a team with every financial advantage possible, this tournament has provided a guilt-free way to enjoy his talents. He’s the World Cup’s version of Robin Hood.

Norway have scored 19 goals at World Cups and Haaland now has seven of them. He’s played four games. Kjetil Rekdal is closest with two across 1994 and ’98 while eight other players are one, with two own goals.

Haaland provides Norway with the same singular reason to believe as Messi does with Argentina and as Harry Kane provides England supporters. Jude Bellingham’s display in Mexico City will etch his name onto such a list, no doubt, and if Lamine Yamal was fully fit and firing you could feel more confident embracing Spain’s ambitions for a side that are currently European champions and on for a double to replicate their greatest ever team from 2008 to 2012.

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Laime Yamal celebrates Spain's win over Portugal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Will Belgium prove capable of penetrating a Spanish defence yet to concede a goal? They made light work of the USA – and the current White House administration – and do not seem burdened or scared by the expectations that went unfulfilled by the generation before them, some of whom remain prominent now but not quite as important.

Other than a niggly contest with Paraguay that had a shameful fallout, France have not endured much hardship on the pitch to this point. Boss Didier Deschamps has felt the worst kind of pain on a personal level, missing their last group game to return home for the funeral of his mother.

He had a chance to bite ahead of their game with Morocco on Thursday when he was asked about the decision by Fifa to appoint an all-Argentinian team of officials in Boston.

“I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee,” Deschamps said.

His perspective is both understandable and admirable as we reach the point of the tournament where everyone’s sensibilities are tested like never before.