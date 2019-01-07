10 Irish players who could do with a move in the January transfer window

1. Aaron Connolly

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

THE 18-YEAR-OLD Galway-born striker has impressed at underage level for Brighton, and was named U23 Premier League player of the month back in December. He is consequently expected to go out on loan this January, with manager Chris Hughton indicating the player would be available.

2. Rob Elliot

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Ireland international Elliot has fallen out of favour at Newcastle, last lining out for the first team on 27 December 2017. He is now fourth-choice goalkeeper at the Magpies, with Rafa Benitez recently confirming the club would listen to offers for the 32-year-old.

3. David Meyler

Source: Brian Lawless

The 29-year-old last made an appearance for Reading in September, having only linked up with the club in the summer, having been released by Hull at the end of last season. Despite the club struggling, as they currently sit second from bottom in the Championship, recently appointed manager Jose Gomes has reportedly transfer listed the Cork native

4. Andy Boyle

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Boyle recently returned to Preston after making 13 appearances on loan at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership. The 27-year-old defender, who also had a spell on loan at Doncaster in the 2017-18 campaign, last appeared for the Championship club in November 2017, with Alex Neil seemingly considering him surplus to requirements since then. Consequently, another move — either on loan or permanently — could be imminent.

5. James McCarthy

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 28-year-old midfielder is close to a return to action after a year out with a broken leg. He was an unused sub in Everton’s recent FA Cup tie with Lincoln. However, with players such as Idrissa Gueye and André Gomes also competing for a place in midfield, McCarthy may require a loan move to secure first-team football, with West Ham reportedly interested in a short-term deal.

6. Stephen Henderson

Source: EMPICS Sport

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is out of favour at Nottingham Forest, having not played for the club since an EFL Cup tie with Chelsea in September 2017. Last month, he made three appearances amid an emergency loan with Wycombe and will likely need to leave the City Ground again over the next month in order to secure first-team football.

7. Anthony Pilkington

Source: EMPICS Sport

The 30-year-old winger has not played at all this season for Premier League strugglers Cardiff, having not been included in their 25-man squad, with boss Neil Warnock revealing he rejected the chance to join a Championship club on loan at the beginning of the campaign. He could move over the next few weeks, however, with Ipswich understood to be interested in a loan deal.

8. Jimmy Dunne

Source: Anthony Devlin

Dunne has just returned from a loan spell at Hearts, having joined the Scottish side at the beginning of the season as cover for injured captain Christophe Berra, playing 14 times in total during his short stint at Tynecastle Park. With the 21-year-old defender seemingly behind Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Kevin Long in the pecking order at Turf Moor, another loan move may be his best option to secure regular game time.

9. Chris Forrester

Source: Jeff Holmes

The 26-year-old midfielder only joined Aberdeen in the summer, but has failed to make a substantial impact at Pittordie thus far. He has started just once in the league for the Dons this season, appearing a further four times off the bench. The Dubliner’s difficult start to life in the Scottish Premierhsip has led to rumours of a return to the League of Ireland — reigning champions Dundalk have been linked with a move for the ex-St Patrick’s Athletic player.

10. Paul McShane

Source: EMPICS Sport

In addition to Ireland team-mate David Meyler, McShane has also reportedly been transfer listed and told he has no future at Reading by manager José Gomes, with the 33-year-old club captain having made just four appearances this season — the last of which came in August.

