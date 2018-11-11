It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Clonkill’s Brendan Murtagh reacts to a missed chance
2. Two minutes silence before the match at the King Power Stadium
3. Ricky Burns (left) knocks down Scott Cardle in their Lightweight contest at Manchester Arena.
4. Ireland’s Bundee Aki celebrates with his daughter Adrianna after the game
5. New Zealand’s TJ Perenara leads the haka
6. Dr. Crokes’ Michael Burns and Conor Dennehy of St. Finbarr’s
7. Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien
8. St. Peters’ Shane McEntee and Craig Dias of Kilmacud Crokes
9. Manchester City’s John Stones collides with a pitch invader after the final whistle
10. Tempers flare between Moorefield’s Adam Tyrrell and Chris Finn of Portlaoise
COMMENTS