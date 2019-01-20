It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Galway stand for national anthem
2. Ireland’s Lauren Delany is tackled
3. Ulster’s Rory Best after the game against Leicester Tigers
4. Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong with Joe Launchbury and Will Rowlands of Wasps
5. Exeter Chiefs Jonny Hill loses his jersey
6. DIT’s Brian Howard is tackled by Eoghan Lawless of UL
7. Saracens’ Brad Barritt and Tommy Seymour of Glasgow Warriors
8. Tributes are made for former Liverpool player and manager Bob Paisley prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at Anfield
9. Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poses for a selfie with a fan
10. Shane Lowry of Ireland holds the trophy after winning the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS