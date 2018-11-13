16-year-old Parsons set for Ireland Women debut off bench against USA

16-YEAR-OLD Connacht prospect Beibhinn Parsons is set to make her Ireland Women debut off the bench against the US on Sunday [KO 1pm].

The Ballinasloe back will become the youngest player to win an Ireland cap in a Test match in the modern era if she makes an appearance at Donnybrook.

Parsons in action in the recent Women's U18 inter-pros, which Connacht won. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Parsons, who has come through the IRFU’s ‘Women’s Talent ID programme’ and played for the Ireland U18 Sevens team, turns 17 at the end of this month.

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has also named two debutants in his starting team to take on the US, with IQ Rugby fullback Lauren Delany and Munster wing Laura Sheehan included in the backline.

Leinster’s Nikki Caughey will steer the ship from out-half, while Ciara Griffin captains the team again from the back row.

There is another IQ Rugby product in the XV in hooker Sarah Mimnagh, who last played for Ireland in the 2015 Six Nations.

St Mary’s College hooker Emma Hooban is also set for her Ireland debut from the bench.

Ireland Women (v USA):

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby) *

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster) *

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

6. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St.Mary’s College/Leinster) *

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

19. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

20. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

22. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht) *

* denotes uncapped

