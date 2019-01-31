This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old Arsenal starlet becomes the latest British youngster to make Bundesliga move

Emile Smith Rowe will play the rest of the season on loan at RB Leipzig.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:53 PM
Emile Smith Rowe made a handful of appearances for Arsenal.
RB LEIPZIG HAVE completed the loan signing of Arsenal teenager Emile Smith Rowe until the end of the season. 

Smith Rowe, 18, has played for the Gunners this season, appearing six times across the EFL Cup and Europa League, netting three goals. 

The attacking midfielder has looked particularly promising in his four European outings, scoring on trips to Vorskla and Qarabag. 

But, having failed to make an appearance in the Premier League for Unai Emery’s men, the England Under-19 international has been allowed to head out to the Bundesliga on loan. 

The attacking midfielder is the latest in a growing trend of young British players heading to the Bundesliga, with Reece Oxford, Ademola Lookman, Rabbi Matondo, Jadon Sancho and Smith Rowe’s Arsenal colleague Reiss Nelson have all opted to move to Germany to further their development.

The42 Team

