Thursday 27 December, 2018
18 of our favourite tries from around the rugby world this year

Get on that good wifi connection and come with us on a rollercoaster ride through the past 12 months.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TRIES.  YOU LOVE ‘em, we love ‘em. Let’s get together this festive season and break open a few of our favourites which already have a look of the vintage to them.

We haven’t listed them in any particular order, just dig in.

Sean Maitland (v England)

As a fictionalised version of Eric Cantona once said in a Ken Loach film; the sweetest moment was not a score, “it was a pass.” And this beautiful invitation – ‘an offering, to the great god of (rugby) football’ – from Finn Russell to set Scotland away for a try was very sweet indeed.

(If you’re feeling in any way delicate or queasy from last night’s exploits, best not to watch this brilliant spider cam view right now.)

Source: Scottish Rugby/YouTube

CJ Stander (v England)

Were all our favourite tries of 2018 scored against England? Don’t be silly, it’s just a large percentage.

Another superb pass paves the way for this one. This time, though, it’s a prop showing off an out-half’s skill-set to slip Bundee Aki through with Ireland chasing a Grand Slam in Twickenham.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Steff Evans (v Scotland)

It’s 27-0, there’s no need to go for broke and attempt a low-percentage one-handed dive into the corner with only inches to work with. Oh, it’s Steff. Carry on, Steff.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Teddy Thomas (v Scotland)

Right before the Six Nations went poire-shaped for Les Bleus in Edinburgh.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Jacob Stockdale (v England)

A knock-on? Nope. A knee, a stretch and an feat of incredible audacious athleticism. 

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Israel Folau (v Highlanders)

Keep practicing those catch-pass drills, kids.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

Andrew Conway (v Toulon)

No flashy assists here. This quarter-final-tilting score is credit to one man and one man only. 

Source: IRISH SPORT TV/YouTube

Niyi Adeolokun (v Leinster)

Just as Russell is the hero of the Maitland try, this move is all about Shane Delahunt. He rips the turnover ball and then caps off the brilliant flowing move with the most beautiful back-hand offload this side of Fiji.

Source: Connacht Rugby/YouTube

Fergus McFadden (v Ulster)

Don’t make Andrew Porter angry. You wouldn’t like it when he’s angry.

Source: Leinster Rugby TV/YouTube

Israel Folau (v Argentina)

How many sidesteps can you get away with off one foot. Folau may have just found the answer.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

Aphiwe Dyantyi (v Waratahs) 

This long-range try from the Lions and Springbok star was almost Stockdale-esque.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

Vince Aso (v Highlanders)

You can’t just make up laws of physics as you go, Vince.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

Tommy Seymour (v Exeter Chiefs)

The Warriors at their wonderful best.

Source: A Pleno Rugby/YouTube

Jordan Larmour (v Italy)

Tired defenders, sure. But nobody makes beating them look quite as easy as young JL.

Source: LeyendasdelRugby/YouTube

Jordan Larmour (v Scarlets)

He didn’t have to dance and jink his way around defenders for this one, but to pick it up that smoothly in  Pro14 final takes exceptional confidence.

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

Maxine Medard (v Leinster)

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan don’t lose many games, so snuggle close and enjoy this superb throwback Toulouse attack. (skip t0 2.47).

Source: BT Sport/YouTube

 

Filipo Daugunu (v Stormers)

Somebody photo-shopped out a trail of flames left behind Daugunu from this video, we’re sure of it. But you can still get the gist.

Source: Rugby.com.au/YouTube

Jacob Stockdale (v New Zealand)

Get.

In.

Big.

Jake.

Source: F Kelly/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

