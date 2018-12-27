18 of our favourite tries from around the rugby world this year

TRIES. YOU LOVE ‘em, we love ‘em. Let’s get together this festive season and break open a few of our favourites which already have a look of the vintage to them.
We haven’t listed them in any particular order, just dig in.
Sean Maitland (v England)
As a fictionalised version of Eric Cantona once said in a Ken Loach film; the sweetest moment was not a score, “it was a pass.” And this beautiful invitation – ‘an offering, to the great god of (rugby) football’ – from Finn Russell to set Scotland away for a try was very sweet indeed.
(If you’re feeling in any way delicate or queasy from last night’s exploits, best not to watch this brilliant spider cam view right now.)Source: Scottish Rugby/YouTube
CJ Stander (v England)
Were all our favourite tries of 2018 scored against England? Don’t be silly, it’s just a large percentage.
Another superb pass paves the way for this one. This time, though, it’s a prop showing off an out-half’s skill-set to slip Bundee Aki through with Ireland chasing a Grand Slam in Twickenham.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Steff Evans (v Scotland)
It’s 27-0, there’s no need to go for broke and attempt a low-percentage one-handed dive into the corner with only inches to work with. Oh, it’s Steff. Carry on, Steff.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Teddy Thomas (v Scotland)
Right before the Six Nations went poire-shaped for Les Bleus in Edinburgh.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Jacob Stockdale (v England)
A knock-on? Nope. A knee, a stretch and an feat of incredible audacious athleticism.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Israel Folau (v Highlanders)
Keep practicing those catch-pass drills, kids.Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube
Andrew Conway (v Toulon)
No flashy assists here. This quarter-final-tilting score is credit to one man and one man only.Source: IRISH SPORT TV/YouTube
Niyi Adeolokun (v Leinster)
Just as Russell is the hero of the Maitland try, this move is all about Shane Delahunt. He rips the turnover ball and then caps off the brilliant flowing move with the most beautiful back-hand offload this side of Fiji.Source: Connacht Rugby/YouTube
Fergus McFadden (v Ulster)
Don’t make Andrew Porter angry. You wouldn’t like it when he’s angry.Source: Leinster Rugby TV/YouTube
Israel Folau (v Argentina)
How many sidesteps can you get away with off one foot. Folau may have just found the answer.Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube
Aphiwe Dyantyi (v Waratahs)
This long-range try from the Lions and Springbok star was almost Stockdale-esque.Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube
Vince Aso (v Highlanders)
You can’t just make up laws of physics as you go, Vince.Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube
Tommy Seymour (v Exeter Chiefs)
The Warriors at their wonderful best.Source: A Pleno Rugby/YouTube
Jordan Larmour (v Italy)
Tired defenders, sure. But nobody makes beating them look quite as easy as young JL.Source: LeyendasdelRugby/YouTube
Jordan Larmour (v Scarlets)
He didn’t have to dance and jink his way around defenders for this one, but to pick it up that smoothly in Pro14 final takes exceptional confidence.Source: Sport TG4/YouTube
Maxine Medard (v Leinster)
Johnny Sexton and James Ryan don’t lose many games, so snuggle close and enjoy this superb throwback Toulouse attack. (skip t0 2.47).Source: BT Sport/YouTube
Filipo Daugunu (v Stormers)
Somebody photo-shopped out a trail of flames left behind Daugunu from this video, we’re sure of it. But you can still get the gist.Source: Rugby.com.au/YouTube
Jacob Stockdale (v New Zealand)
Get.
In.
Big.
Jake.Source: F Kelly/YouTube
