18 of our favourite tries from around the rugby world this year

TRIES. YOU LOVE ‘em, we love ‘em. Let’s get together this festive season and break open a few of our favourites which already have a look of the vintage to them.

We haven’t listed them in any particular order, just dig in.

Sean Maitland (v England)

As a fictionalised version of Eric Cantona once said in a Ken Loach film; the sweetest moment was not a score, “it was a pass.” And this beautiful invitation – ‘an offering, to the great god of (rugby) football’ – from Finn Russell to set Scotland away for a try was very sweet indeed.

(If you’re feeling in any way delicate or queasy from last night’s exploits, best not to watch this brilliant spider cam view right now.)

CJ Stander (v England)

Were all our favourite tries of 2018 scored against England? Don’t be silly, it’s just a large percentage.

Another superb pass paves the way for this one. This time, though, it’s a prop showing off an out-half’s skill-set to slip Bundee Aki through with Ireland chasing a Grand Slam in Twickenham.

Steff Evans (v Scotland)

It’s 27-0, there’s no need to go for broke and attempt a low-percentage one-handed dive into the corner with only inches to work with. Oh, it’s Steff. Carry on, Steff.

Teddy Thomas (v Scotland)

Right before the Six Nations went poire-shaped for Les Bleus in Edinburgh.

Jacob Stockdale (v England)

A knock-on? Nope. A knee, a stretch and an feat of incredible audacious athleticism.

Israel Folau (v Highlanders)

Keep practicing those catch-pass drills, kids.

Andrew Conway (v Toulon)

No flashy assists here. This quarter-final-tilting score is credit to one man and one man only.

Niyi Adeolokun (v Leinster)

Just as Russell is the hero of the Maitland try, this move is all about Shane Delahunt. He rips the turnover ball and then caps off the brilliant flowing move with the most beautiful back-hand offload this side of Fiji.

Fergus McFadden (v Ulster)

Don’t make Andrew Porter angry. You wouldn’t like it when he’s angry.

Israel Folau (v Argentina)

How many sidesteps can you get away with off one foot. Folau may have just found the answer.

Aphiwe Dyantyi (v Waratahs)

This long-range try from the Lions and Springbok star was almost Stockdale-esque.

Vince Aso (v Highlanders)

You can’t just make up laws of physics as you go, Vince.

Tommy Seymour (v Exeter Chiefs)

The Warriors at their wonderful best.

Jordan Larmour (v Italy)

Tired defenders, sure. But nobody makes beating them look quite as easy as young JL.

Jordan Larmour (v Scarlets)

He didn’t have to dance and jink his way around defenders for this one, but to pick it up that smoothly in Pro14 final takes exceptional confidence.

Maxine Medard (v Leinster)

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan don’t lose many games, so snuggle close and enjoy this superb throwback Toulouse attack. (skip t0 2.47).

Filipo Daugunu (v Stormers)

Somebody photo-shopped out a trail of flames left behind Daugunu from this video, we’re sure of it. But you can still get the gist.

Jacob Stockdale (v New Zealand)

Get.

In.

Big.

Jake.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: