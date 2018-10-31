Open Thread: We've picked our 2018 All-Star football team but what's your prediction?

WE’VE BEEN GAZING into our crystal ball ahead of the announcement of the 2018 PwC All-Star football team tomorrow morning.

Colm Cavanagh, David Clifford and Stephen Cluxton all make our team.

You can find the full list of nominations here. Eight players from All-Ireland champions Dublin make our team, with two from finalists Tyrone and semi-finalists Monaghan, and one apiece from provincial champions Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan and Galway forward Damien Comer may feel hardest done by in our selections, but they were edged out by Stephen Cluxton and Shane Walsh respectively.

Don’t agree with our team? Of course you don’t! Then head straight to the comment section and tell us who we should have included.

The42′s All-Star football team 2018

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

3. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal)

5. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

10. Brian Howard (Dublin)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Shane Walsh (Galway)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

15. Conor McManus (Monaghan)

-Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Niall Kelly

