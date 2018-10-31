This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open Thread: We've picked our 2018 All-Star football team but what's your prediction?

Call it, from 1-15.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 11:55 AM
44 minutes ago 3,198 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4314613

WE’VE BEEN GAZING into our crystal ball ahead of the announcement of the 2018 PwC All-Star football team tomorrow morning.

pjimage (1) Colm Cavanagh, David Clifford and Stephen Cluxton all make our team.

You can find the full list of nominations here. Eight players from All-Ireland champions Dublin make our team, with two from finalists Tyrone and semi-finalists Monaghan, and one apiece from provincial champions Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan and Galway forward Damien Comer may feel hardest done by in our selections, but they were edged out by Stephen Cluxton and Shane Walsh respectively. 

Don’t agree with our team? Of course you don’t! Then head straight to the comment section and tell us who we should have included.

The42′s All-Star football team 2018

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)
3. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)
4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal)

5. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)
6. James McCarthy (Dublin)
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

10. Brian Howard (Dublin)
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
12. Shane Walsh (Galway)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)
14. Paul Mannion (Dublin)
15. Conor McManus (Monaghan)

-Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Niall Kelly 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie