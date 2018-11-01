Open Thread: We've picked our 2018 All-Star hurling team but what's your prediction?

THE 2018 PWC All-Star hurling team will be announced tomorrow night and we’ve taken a stab at picking our best 15 from the championship.

Eoin Murphy, John Conlon and Graeme Mulcahy all make our team.

You can find the full list of nominations here. Seven players from All-Ireland champions Limerick make the cut, while beaten finalists Galway have three in the side. Three players from Munster champions Cork make the cut, while Eoin Murphy is Kilkenny’s sole representative.

It’s a difficult team to pick and among the players unlucky to miss out are Limerick stopper Nickie Quaid, the Treaty’s Morrissey brothers Dan and Tom, Peter Duggan of Clare, Cork forward Seamus Harnedy and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

Let us know who we should have selected in comment section below.

The42′s All-Star hurling team 2018

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Richie English (Limerick)

3. Daithi Burke (Galway)

4. Sean Finn (Limerick)

5. Padraic Mannion (Galway)

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

10. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)

11. Joe Canning (Galway)

12. Daniel Kearney (Cork)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. John Conlon (Clare)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

-Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Niall Kelly

