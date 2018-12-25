Open thread: What was your favourite moment from the 2018 sporting year?

It was an incredible year for Irish sport in 2018.

THIS WAS CERTAINLY a year for the record books.

From Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam success to that fairytale journey to a silver medal at the Women’s Hockey World Cup, there were several memorable moments to savour in 2018.

The Limerick hurlers defied the odds to end a 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in what was a fitting end to an incredible hurling championship campaign, while Jim Gavin’s Dublin eased to an impressive four-in-a-row.

There were gold medals for boxer Kellie Harrington and rower Sanita Puspure, and the Ireland Women’s U20 relay team stormed to a silver medal at the World U20 Championships.

There were plenty of other enjoyable moments in sport from 2018, but what was the standout one for you?

Cast your vote below, or let us know if we have left any of your favourite moments out of the list.

What was your favourite sporting moment from 2018?

