Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Open thread: What was your favourite moment from the 2018 sporting year?

From Ireland’s Grand Slam triumph to our hockey stars claiming silver at the World Cup, it’s been a year to remember.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
47 minutes ago 434 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4385881
It was an incredible year for Irish sport in 2018.
Image: Photojoiner.net/Inpho
It was an incredible year for Irish sport in 2018.
It was an incredible year for Irish sport in 2018.
Image: Photojoiner.net/Inpho

THIS WAS CERTAINLY a year for the record books.

From Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam success to that fairytale journey to a silver medal at the Women’s Hockey World Cup, there were several memorable moments to savour in 2018.

The Limerick hurlers defied the odds to end a 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in what was a fitting end to an incredible hurling championship campaign, while Jim Gavin’s Dublin eased to an impressive four-in-a-row.

There were gold medals for boxer Kellie Harrington and rower Sanita Puspure, and the Ireland Women’s U20 relay team stormed to a silver medal at the World U20 Championships.

There were plenty of other enjoyable moments in sport from 2018, but what was the standout one for you?

Cast your vote below, or let us know if we have left any of your favourite moments out of the list.

What was your favourite sporting moment from 2018?


Poll Results:










Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

