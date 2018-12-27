Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season?

Who was the first player to receive a red card in an SSE Airtricity League fixture this year? INPHO Keith Cowan (Finn Harps) Rhys McCabe (Sligo Rovers)

Graham Cummins (Cork City) Alan Byrne (Shelbourne)

How many games did Bray Wanderers need to get their first league win of the season? INPHO 10 11

12 13

Which of these Dundalk players did not win a SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month award in 2018? INPHO Sean Hoare Patrick McEleney

Chris Shields Robbie Benson

Lawrence Vigouroux, who began the season on loan at Waterford, received a senior international call-up from which country this year? INPHO Chile France

Switzerland Paraguay

Who were Derry City's opponents in their first game back at the redeveloped Brandywell? INPHO Waterford Dundalk

Cork City Limerick

UCD made it to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup. In what year did they last reach that stage of the competition? INPHO 2005 2007

2009 2011

Which of these clubs did not undergo a change of manager during the season? INPHO Sligo Rovers Drogheda United

Galway United St Patrick's Athletic

Graham Burke was capped by Ireland in May, but who was the last League of Ireland player to achieve that feat? Alan Bennett Glen Crowe

Jason Byrne Joe Gamble

Which of the following players did not receive a red card after the brawl that marred Waterford's home win over Cork City? INPHO Garry Buckley Steven Beattie

Izzy Akinade Bastien Hery