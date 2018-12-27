This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season?

Test your knowledge of how things unfolded in the Greatest League in the World this year.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
20 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4361969

Who was the first player to receive a red card in an SSE Airtricity League fixture this year?
INPHO
Keith Cowan (Finn Harps)
Rhys McCabe (Sligo Rovers)

Graham Cummins (Cork City)
Alan Byrne (Shelbourne)
How many games did Bray Wanderers need to get their first league win of the season?
INPHO
10
11

12
13
Which of these Dundalk players did not win a SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month award in 2018?
INPHO
Sean Hoare
Patrick McEleney

Chris Shields
Robbie Benson
Lawrence Vigouroux, who began the season on loan at Waterford, received a senior international call-up from which country this year?
INPHO
Chile
France

Switzerland
Paraguay
Who were Derry City's opponents in their first game back at the redeveloped Brandywell?
INPHO
Waterford
Dundalk

Cork City
Limerick
UCD made it to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup. In what year did they last reach that stage of the competition?
INPHO
2005
2007

2009
2011
Which of these clubs did not undergo a change of manager during the season?
INPHO
Sligo Rovers
Drogheda United

Galway United
St Patrick's Athletic
Graham Burke was capped by Ireland in May, but who was the last League of Ireland player to achieve that feat?
Alan Bennett
Glen Crowe

Jason Byrne
Joe Gamble
Which of the following players did not receive a red card after the brawl that marred Waterford's home win over Cork City?
INPHO
Garry Buckley
Steven Beattie

Izzy Akinade
Bastien Hery
How many league goals did Dundalk striker Pat Hoban score in 2018?
INPHO
27
28

29
30
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
Dundalk
Flawless! You've set the standard in 2018.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Cork City
Almost good enough for the very top, but not quite.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Bohemians
You were never likely to challenge for the top but you can still be happy with how you did.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Bray Wanderers
2018 just wasn't your year.
Share your result:

