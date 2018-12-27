TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season?
Test your knowledge of how things unfolded in the Greatest League in the World this year.
Who was the first player to receive a red card in an SSE Airtricity League fixture this year?
Keith Cowan (Finn Harps)
Rhys McCabe (Sligo Rovers)
Graham Cummins (Cork City)
Alan Byrne (Shelbourne)
How many games did Bray Wanderers need to get their first league win of the season?
10
11
12
13
Which of these Dundalk players did not win a SWAI/SSE Airtricity League player of the month award in 2018?
Sean Hoare
Patrick McEleney
Chris Shields
Robbie Benson
Lawrence Vigouroux, who began the season on loan at Waterford, received a senior international call-up from which country this year?
Chile
France
Switzerland
Paraguay
Who were Derry City's opponents in their first game back at the redeveloped Brandywell?
Waterford
Dundalk
Cork City
Limerick
UCD made it to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup. In what year did they last reach that stage of the competition?
2005
2007
2009
2011
Which of these clubs did not undergo a change of manager during the season?
Sligo Rovers
Drogheda United
Galway United
St Patrick's Athletic
Graham Burke was capped by Ireland in May, but who was the last League of Ireland player to achieve that feat?
Alan Bennett
Glen Crowe
Jason Byrne
Joe Gamble
Which of the following players did not receive a red card after the brawl that marred Waterford's home win over Cork City?
Garry Buckley
Steven Beattie
Izzy Akinade
Bastien Hery
How many league goals did Dundalk striker Pat Hoban score in 2018?
27
28
29
30
You scored out of !
Dundalk
Flawless! You've set the standard in 2018.
You scored out of !
Cork City
Almost good enough for the very top, but not quite.
You scored out of !
Bohemians
You were never likely to challenge for the top but you can still be happy with how you did.
You scored out of !
Bray Wanderers
2018 just wasn't your year.
