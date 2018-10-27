This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Auckland snap Canterbury's stranglehold on New Zealand rugby in extra-time thriller

Leon Fukofuka’s try sealed the Mitre 10 Cup title.

By AFP Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 11:33 AM
Auckland's TJ Faiane.
Image: Phil Walter
Auckland's TJ Faiane.
Auckland's TJ Faiane.
Image: Phil Walter

AUCKLAND CAME FROM behind to snap Canterbury’s domination of provincial rugby in New Zealand with a 40-33 victory in a gripping 100-minute Mitre 10 Cup final in Auckland on Saturday.

The score was tied at 26-all at the end of regulation time. With 20 minutes added to break the deadlock, Auckland hit the front for the first time with the match-winning try by Leon Fukofuka just before full-time.

It was only the second time in 11 years that Canterbury, the base province for the Super Rugby champions Crusaders, have not been crowned the New Zealand champions.

Against Auckland, they controlled the match for the first 60 minutes, leading 20-7 at half-time and 26-12 at the three quarter stage.

After tries by Jordan Trainor and Caleb Clarke saw Auckland draw level, Canterbury hit the front again five minutes into extra-time with a try from Tom Sanders.

But Auckland, who had struggled since last winning the championship in 2007, eventually took control in the second period of extra time when Mike Sosene-Feagai and Fukofuka touched down.

For Auckland, Tumua Manu, Akira Ioane, Jordan Trainor, Clarke, Sosene-Feagai and Fukofuka scored tries with Harry Plummer landing five conversions.

Canterbury’s points came via tries from George Bridge and Tom Sanders as well as a penalty, with Brett Cameron kicking four penalties and two conversions. 

© – AFP, 2018

Read next:

