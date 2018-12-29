2018 in review - top 3 most memorable moments for Irish women in sport

2018 HAS BEEN a monumental year for Ireland’s women in sport.

From world titles to a World Cup, and in every sport from athletics to rowing, there was no shortage of achievements this year.

In celebration, Ryan Bailey, Emma Duffy, Sinead Farrell and Sinead O’Carroll looked back at some of the top achievements, and attempted to whittle it down to our top three moments of the year for Ireland’s women in sport.

