Saturday 27 October, 2018
Muncy's walk-off homer sees Dodgers win longest game in World Series history

The Dodgers finally got the better of the Boston Red Sox after a record-breaking seven hours and 20 minutes.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 10:42 AM
2 hours ago 2,183 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4309055

MAX MUNCY WAS the hero on a truly remarkable night in Los Angeles as the Dodgers finally got the better of the Boston Red Sox to win game three of the World Series after a record-breaking seven hours and 20 minutes.

Dodgers first baseman Muncy connected for a home run to left field that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 victory in an astonishing 18 innings and cut the Red Sox’s series lead to 2-1.

Source: Highlight Heaven/YouTube

This was the longest game in World Series by innings and time. It is also the longest postseason game ever by nearly an hour, surpassing the 2014 National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the Dodgers. That game was also 18 innings and lasted six hours and 23 minutes.

Muncy’s homer eventually ended proceedings at 12:30am local time at Dodger Stadium, sparking wild celebrations.

The teams must now prepare to do battle all over again, with the first pitch in game four scheduled for less than 17 hours later on Saturday.

