Poll: Who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland hurling champions in 2019?

2018 SAW A long wait for hurling glory come to an end as Limerick finally got their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup after a 45-year wait.

They’ll be launching a defence of their crown this year but will 2019 see a two-in-a-row completed or a different champion as a new season beckons?

The hurling championship has been an open affair of late with four different champions in as many seasons as Kilkenny (2015), Tipperary (2016) and Galway (2017) preceded John Kiely’s winning outfit.

Kilkenny bowed out at the quarter-final stage this year, Tipperary did not manage to escape from the Munster round-robin series and Galway just fell short in the final in their bid to retain their 2017 title.

Elsewhere last year’s semi-finalists Cork and Clare will be hoping to progress to the final encounter in 2019 with Waterford and Dublin hoping to improve after provincial disappointment,

Wexford contested the quarter-final stage last year and Carlow are promoted to the top tier after being crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions.

But who do you think will be celebrating at the close of the 2019 hurling season?

Let us know.

