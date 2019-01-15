Here are the 2019 Cork senior football and hurling championship draws

THE DRAWS FOR the 2019 Cork senior county championships have taken place and a number of interesting ties are down for decision in the opening rounds.
The reigning football champions St Finbarr’s have been paired with Clyda Rovers, while last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow will square off with Imokilly.
The 2017 winners Nemo Rangers will take on Valley Rovers.
Meanwhile the current senior hurling champions Imokilly will face Carrigdhoun and the 2018 runners-up Midleton are pencilled in for a first-round battle with Glen Rovers.
The draws in full are:
Senior Football Championship (Div/Cols)
Preliminary Round
(A) Avondhu v Muskerry
Round 1
(B) Seandun v Beara
(C) UCC v Avondhu/Muskerry
(D) CIT v Carbery
(E) Imokilly v Duhallow
B V C
D V E
Senior Football Championships (Clubs)
Preliminary Round
Carrigaline v O’Donovan Rossa
Round 1
Ballincollig V Carrigaline / O’ Donovan Rossa
Bishopstown V Douglas
Carbery Rangers Illen Rovers
Castlehaven V Fermoy
Clyda Rovers V St Finbarr’s
Dohenys V St Nichola’s
Mallow V Kiskeam
Newcestown V Clonakilty
Valley Rovers V Nemo Rangers
Senior Hurling Championship (Div/Cols)
(A) UCC v CIT
(B) Duhallow v Muskerry
(C) Carrigdhoun v Imokilly
(D) Avondhu V Carbery
A V B
C V D
Senior Hurling Championship (Clubs)
Preliminary Round
Erin’s Own v Ballymartle
Round 1
Bishopstown V Newtownshandrum
Blackrock V Ballyhea
Carrigtwohill V St Finbarr’s
Charleville V Erins Own / Ballymartle
Douglas V Bride Rovers
Glen Rovers V Midleton
Killeagh V Na Piarsaigh
Newcestown V Bandon
Sarsfields V Kanturk
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (2)