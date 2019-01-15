Here are the 2019 Cork senior football and hurling championship draws

The victorious St Finbarr's team after capturing the 2018 Cork SFC title. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR the 2019 Cork senior county championships have taken place and a number of interesting ties are down for decision in the opening rounds.

The reigning football champions St Finbarr’s have been paired with Clyda Rovers, while last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow will square off with Imokilly.

The 2017 winners Nemo Rangers will take on Valley Rovers.

Meanwhile the current senior hurling champions Imokilly will face Carrigdhoun and the 2018 runners-up Midleton are pencilled in for a first-round battle with Glen Rovers.

The draws in full are:

Senior Football Championship (Div/Cols)

Preliminary Round

(A) Avondhu v Muskerry

Round 1

(B) Seandun v Beara

(C) UCC v Avondhu/Muskerry

(D) CIT v Carbery

(E) Imokilly v Duhallow

B V C

D V E

Senior Football Championships (Clubs)

Preliminary Round

Carrigaline v O’Donovan Rossa

Round 1

Ballincollig V Carrigaline / O’ Donovan Rossa

Bishopstown V Douglas

Carbery Rangers Illen Rovers

Castlehaven V Fermoy

Clyda Rovers V St Finbarr’s

Dohenys V St Nichola’s

Mallow V Kiskeam

Newcestown V Clonakilty

Valley Rovers V Nemo Rangers

Senior Hurling Championship (Div/Cols)

(A) UCC v CIT

(B) Duhallow v Muskerry

(C) Carrigdhoun v Imokilly

(D) Avondhu V Carbery

A V B

C V D

Senior Hurling Championship (Clubs)

Preliminary Round

Erin’s Own v Ballymartle

Round 1

Bishopstown V Newtownshandrum

Blackrock V Ballyhea

Carrigtwohill V St Finbarr’s

Charleville V Erins Own / Ballymartle

Douglas V Bride Rovers

Glen Rovers V Midleton

Killeagh V Na Piarsaigh

Newcestown V Bandon

Sarsfields V Kanturk

