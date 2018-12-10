All 20,000 entries for next year's Dublin Marathon sell out 10 months in advance

IN ANOTHER SURE sign of the explosive growth in marathon running as a mass participation sport, the 2019 Dublin Marathon has remarkably sold out 10-and-a-half months in advance.

Recording unprecedented demand since entries opened in November, organisers today announced all 20,000 spots have been sold for the 40th edition of the event, which will take place on Sunday 27 October 2019.

20,000 runners will again take to the streets of the capital next October. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The race capacity of 20,000 runners — which was set three years ago and has been filled each year since 2016 — makes Dublin the biggest marathon in Ireland and the fifth largest in Europe behind the likes of London, Berlin and Paris.

Next year’s race will also be the first year of a new title-sponsorship arrangement, with KBC Bank coming on board on a three-year term.

“In our first year with our new title sponsor KBC, we are delighted to be sold out so quickly,” race director, Jim Aughney, said.

“The success and demand for the Dublin Marathon grows each year. We look forward to celebrating our 40th year with KBC and all the 20,000 runners that line up on the 27 October.”

The Dublin Marathon started in 1980 with just 2,100 runners and has enjoyed a resurgence in the last few years under the stewardship of Aughney.

While the marathon itself has sold out, leaving many runners disappointed, entries for the popular race series — including the Dublin Half Marathon — will open on 15 January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: