Wednesday 28 November, 2018
We go again! All-Ireland champions Dublin begin league defence with home tie against 2017 finalists

The 2019 Lidl Ladies National League fixtures have been announced.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 3:17 PM
Dublin take on Donegal while Cork face Galway in the opening round of the Division 1 National League next year.
Dublin take on Donegal while Cork face Galway in the opening round of the Division 1 National League next year.
Dublin take on Donegal while Cork face Galway in the opening round of the Division 1 National League next year.
ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin will begin their league defence with a home tie against Donegal in 2019.

Dublin secured their first-ever Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 crown earlier this year, and will be looking to retain that title when they start their campaign by hosting the Ulster side in February.

Donegal, who reached the All-Ireland semi-final this year, contested the 2017 league final against Cork where they suffered a narrow one-point defeat after a thrilling decider in Parnell Park.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan recently committed to another two years at the helm of the Sky Blues and will be hoping to add more success in 2019 after leading them to a league and championship double this year.

The Dublin team celebrate after the game

Elsewhere in Division 1, All-Ireland finalists Cork have been paired with Galway in the opening round with the Connacht champions making the trip to take on Ephie Fitzgerald’s side.

2018 Division 1 runners-up Mayo welcome newly-promoted Tipperary in their first-round tie, while Westmeath have home advantage for their clash with Monaghan.

Mayo will travel to take on Dublin in their round-three fixture while a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final between Cork and Dublin is scheduled for 7 April, where Cork will have home advantage.

The divisional semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of 20/21 April, and the showpiece finals will be decided over the weekend of 4/5 May. 

Division 1 Fixtures

Round 1 - 2 February
Dublin v Donegal
Cork v Galway

Round 1 – 3 February

Mayo v Tipperary
Westmeath v Monaghan

You can find out more information on the league fixtures for 2019 on ladiesgaelic.ie

