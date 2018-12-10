The 2019 Leinster Schools Rugby draws have been made

DEFENDING LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup champions Blackrock College will begin the defence of their title against Presentation College Bray, after the draws for the 2019 competitions were made this evening.

Nick McCarthy and Fergus McFadden were on hand to complete the draws for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup, with the action set to get underway in January.

Blackrock are the defending Senior Cup champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Blackrock, who defeated Belvedere College in last year’s Senior Cup decider at the RDS, have been paired with Pres Bray in the first round, while Belvo will begin their campaign against Cistercian College Roscrea in an early heavyweight clash.

The other standout ties include the meeting of St Mary’s College and 10-time winners Terenure College, while Kilkenny College will bid to upset St Michael’s, who suffered heartbreak at the semi-final stage in 2018.

Among the schools hoping to qualify for the main draw from the Vinnie Murray Cup are St Andrew’s College, CBC Monkstown and St Fintan’s High School of Skerries.

In the Junior Cup competition, holders Blackrock College have been drawn with Belvedere in the first round, with Leinster Rugby to confirm fixture details next week.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after.

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup:

Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College

Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 1

Presentation College Bray v Blackrock College

Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College

Gonzaga College v Castleknock College

Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Vinnie Murray Cup:

The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College

Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School

CUS v Gormanston College

The High School v Salesian College

First round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School — CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the second round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital.

Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup:

Fr Godfrey finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey finalist 2

Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College

St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown

Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School

Wesley College v Presentation College Bray

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Blackrock College v Belvedere College

Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College

Fr Godfrey Cup:

Newpark Comprehensive v The High School

CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier

St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s

Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s

CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea

First round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital — St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the second Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: