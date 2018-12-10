This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 2019 Leinster Schools Rugby draws have been made

Nick McCarthy and Fergus McFadden were on hand to draw the teams in Ballsbridge this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 10 Dec 2018, 8:01 PM
33 minutes ago 1,403 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4387013

DEFENDING LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup champions Blackrock College will begin the defence of their title against Presentation College Bray, after the draws for the 2019 competitions were made this evening.

Nick McCarthy and Fergus McFadden were on hand to complete the draws for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup, with the action set to get underway in January.

The Blackrock team celebrate winning Blackrock are the defending Senior Cup champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Blackrock, who defeated Belvedere College in last year’s Senior Cup decider at the RDS, have been paired with Pres Bray in the first round, while Belvo will begin their campaign against Cistercian College Roscrea in an early heavyweight clash. 

The other standout ties include the meeting of St Mary’s College and 10-time winners Terenure College, while Kilkenny College will bid to upset St Michael’s, who suffered heartbreak at the semi-final stage in 2018. 

Among the schools hoping to qualify for the main draw from the Vinnie Murray Cup are St Andrew’s College, CBC Monkstown and St Fintan’s High School of Skerries. 

In the Junior Cup competition, holders Blackrock College have been drawn with Belvedere in the first round, with Leinster Rugby to confirm fixture details next week. 

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after. 

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup:

  • Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College
  • Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 1
  • Presentation College Bray v Blackrock College
  • Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College
  • Gonzaga College v Castleknock College
  • Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea
  • Newbridge College v St Gerard’s
  • St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Vinnie Murray Cup:

  • The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College
  • Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School
  • CUS v Gormanston College
  • The High School v Salesian College

First round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School — CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the second round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital.

Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup:

  • Fr Godfrey finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey finalist 2
  • Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College
  • St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown
  • Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School
  • Wesley College v Presentation College Bray
  • St Mary’s College v Terenure College
  • Blackrock College v Belvedere College
  • Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College

Fr Godfrey Cup:

  • Newpark Comprehensive v The High School
  • CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier
  • St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s
  • Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s
  • CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea

First round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital — St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the second Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea. 

