Friday 14 December, 2018
New St Patrick's Athletic away kit marks the club's 90th anniversary

The Saints will have a white alternative strip for their first season under the guidance of Harry Kenny.

By Paul Dollery Friday 14 Dec 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,199 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4396030

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have today launched their new away kit for the 2019 season.

14.12_12.00

The predominantly white Umbro strip features a commemorative crest which marks the club’s 90th anniversary.

According to a press release from Umbro Ireland: “The kit is a modern twist on a classic, featuring a 100% Polyester Graduated Mesh Body Map and 1×1 Micro Rib.

“The jersey includes a contrast red collar with an underarm sleeve panel and dropped shaped hem. Red shorts and white socks complete the look.”

14.12_15.00_IG

Jonathan Courtenay, managing director of JACC Sports, the Irish distributor for Umbro, said: “We are always excited to launch our new Umbro Ireland kits with our long-standing partners at St Patrick’s Athletic.

“We feel that this classic white away kit is an appropriate acknowledgement of the club’s 90th anniversary. We look forward to seeing the players and the fans wear the kit with pride in 2019, just like they did in 1929.” 

