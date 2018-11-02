Ireland's fixtures for 2019 U20 and Women's Six Nations announced

NOEL MCNAMARA’S IRELAND U20s will begin their 2019 Six Nations campaign against England at Cork’s Musgrave Park on Friday 1 February, it has been confirmed today.

Ireland women, meanwhile, will host England at Donnybrook in their campaign-opener earlier that evening, as Adam Griggs’ side bid to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Ireland U20s will open their campaign against England. Source: ©INPHO

In round two, Ireland U20s will travel to Netherdale to face Scotland on Friday 8 February, while Ireland women will be in action against the Scots at the same time at Scotstoun in Glasgow.

The sides will then have a gap week before round three, with Ireland U20s in Rieti to face Italy on Friday 22 February, and Griggs’ side playing the Azzuri in Parma the following evening.

Ireland U20s will return to Cork in round four for the visit of defending champions France on Friday 8 March, with a kick off time of 7.15pm.

On Saturday 9 March, Ireland women host their French counterparts at Donnybrook at 7pm, before rounding off their championship with a visit to the Cardiff Arms Park to play Wales on St Patrick’s Day, 17 March.

The U20s, meanwhile, will be in Colwyn Bay for their closing game on Friday 15 March.

Ireland U20 Six Nations fixtures:

Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Gala RFC, 7.30pm

Friday 22 February: Italy v Ireland, Rieti, 6pm

Friday 8 March: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm

Friday 15 March: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7.05pm

Ireland Women’s Six Nations fixtures:

Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm [RTÉ/Sky Sports]

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm [RTÉ]

Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm [RTÉ]

Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm [RTÉ]

Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm [RTÉ]

