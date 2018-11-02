This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's fixtures for 2019 U20 and Women's Six Nations announced

Both teams will get their campaigns underway on home soil next February.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Nov 2018, 2:36 PM
41 minutes ago 473 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4319433

NOEL MCNAMARA’S IRELAND U20s will begin their 2019 Six Nations campaign against England at Cork’s Musgrave Park on Friday 1 February, it has been confirmed today.  

Ireland women, meanwhile, will host England at Donnybrook in their campaign-opener earlier that evening, as Adam Griggs’ side bid to improve on last year’s third-place finish.  

Caelan Doris speaks to his players Ireland U20s will open their campaign against England. Source: ©INPHO

In round two, Ireland U20s will travel to Netherdale to face Scotland on Friday 8 February, while Ireland women will be in action against the Scots at the same time at Scotstoun in Glasgow.

The sides will then have a gap week before round three, with Ireland U20s in Rieti to face Italy on Friday 22 February, and Griggs’ side playing the Azzuri in Parma the following evening.

Ireland U20s will return to Cork in round four for the visit of defending champions France on Friday 8 March, with a kick off time of 7.15pm.

On Saturday 9 March, Ireland women host their French counterparts at Donnybrook at 7pm, before rounding off their championship with a visit to the Cardiff Arms Park to play Wales on St Patrick’s Day, 17 March.

The U20s, meanwhile, will be in Colwyn Bay for their closing game on Friday 15 March.

Ireland U20 Six Nations fixtures:

  • Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm
  • Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Gala RFC, 7.30pm
  • Friday 22 February: Italy v Ireland, Rieti, 6pm
  • Friday 8 March: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm
  • Friday 15 March: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7.05pm

Ireland Women’s Six Nations fixtures:

  • Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm [RTÉ/Sky Sports]
  • Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm [RTÉ]
  • Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm [RTÉ]
  • Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm [RTÉ]
  • Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm [RTÉ] 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sterling agrees new 'Â£300,000 a week' City contract - reports
    Sterling agrees new '£300,000 a week' City contract - reports
    Mourinho has a dig at journalist as Alexis and Lingard return for Man United
    'Ramos makes more mistakes than me' - Lovren takes swipe at Real Madrid star

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie