This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers

The baby-faced Norwegian and United favourite will fill the void left by Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:39 PM
2 hours ago 5,532 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4406329
Former Manchester United players Mark Hughes, Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs.
Former Manchester United players Mark Hughes, Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs.
Former Manchester United players Mark Hughes, Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs.

HE MADE HIS name as a super-sub at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now going to try to live up to that tag as a manager at Manchester United.

The baby-faced Norwegian and United favourite will fill the void left by Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, while Ed Woodward and the club’s hierarchy search for a permanent successor.

Molde boss Solskjaer – who endured a forgettable stint in charge of Cardiff City as they failed to avoid relegation in 2013-14 – is another of Alex Ferguson’s pupils to have gone on to become a teacher.

The list of Ferguson’s former players to have stepped into the dugout is long but we take a look at some of the biggest names to have tried their luck in the managerial world.

Mark Hughes

A star forward under Ferguson during his playing days, Hughes has put together a decent managerial CV. While he has fallen on tough times, the former Wales boss established Blackburn Rovers as a top-six Premier League side during the 2000s. After avoiding relegation and steering the Rovers into the UEFA Cup in 2006, Hughes was headhunted by Manchester City in 2008. What started off so promisingly turned sour as Hughes – who oversaw a 10th-place finish in his first season – was sacked in December 2009. Hughes bounced back at Fulham by finishing eighth but he decided to cut short his tenure in 2011 before a brief stint at QPR. The 55-year-old was a model of consistency at Stoke City, where he guided the club to three consecutive ninth-place finishes from 2013 to 2016 but progress stagnated and he was eventually axed. Hughes is now without a job after just over eight months at Southampton.

Gary Neville

The experiment that was Neville’s foray into management at Valencia did not go according to plan. Former United captain Neville surprisingly left a lucrative and high-profile position with broadcaster Sky Sports to take over Los Che in December 2015 – his first managerial job. A close friend and confidante of Valencia owner Peter Lim, the United great’s tenure came to an undignified end following dire results amid fan vitriol. Neville was sacked in March after just 10 wins from 28 matches in all competitions. The 43-year-old has since returned to punditry via Sky, while he remains heavily involved with Salford City alongside Lim, brother Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

Roy Keane

Keane is living proof that a storied and illustrious playing career does not guarantee success in the dugout. The tenacious and hot-headed Irishman, who captained United and won 17 major titles at Old Trafford, was appointed Sunderland manager shortly after his retirement in 2006. His impact was immediate, taking the club from 23rd in the Championship in August to the title and Premier League promotion. Keane’s success at the Stadium of Light did not last as he resigned in December 2008. Ipswich Town was next for the ex-Ireland international, who started the 2009-10 season with no wins from the club’s opening 14 matches. Inconsistency eventually brought an end to his role in January 2011. Assistant positions with Ireland and Aston Villa followed but neither were particularly impressive amid concerns over the 47-year-old’s no-nonsense approach.

Ryan Giggs

When David Moyes was sacked in 2014, many viewed Giggs as the ideal long-term replacement at United. Compared to Pep Guardiola’s rise to the top at Barcelona, Giggs – the most decorated British player in history – was named interim player-manager for the final four matches of the season. A record of two wins, a draw and defeat were Giggs’ figures before the United board turned to Louis van Gaal. Retained as an assistant manager to the Dutchman, many tipped Giggs as his successor in Manchester. Again, Woodward overlooked the 13-time Premier League winner in favour of Jose Mourinho in 2016. That snub led him to finally step outside the doors of Old Trafford, with Giggs now Wales manager. Since replacing Chris Coleman in January, the 45-year-old has only claimed three wins as the Dragons struggle for form amid a run of four defeats in five.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking
    Pogba was 'dancing on the grave' of Mourinho - Neville
    MUNSTER
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    Nomadic scrum-half Mathewson keen on long-term Munster stay
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster
    'Did you read any philosopher?' Jose Mourinho's fall from grace at Man United in quotes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie