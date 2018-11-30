This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
The42's Big, Big Sports Table Quiz is coming back to Coppers

As Bryan Cullen would say, see you all in Coppers…

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:18 AM
24 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4368634

Quiz Graphic Coppers

  • Which frontman of a popular Irish band played minor football for Dublin in 2003?
  • What was the first game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup?
  • Why can’t I get any phone signal in here?

ON WEDNESDAY 12 December, we’re holding another of our Big, Big Sports Table Quizzes to celebrate the release of our book, Behind The Lines Volume II.

And after the success of last year’s debut event, we’re heading back to Copperface Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

You talk a good game all year and we’d love for you, the commenters, to join us to show how much you actually know about sport.

On arrival you’ll receive a free copy of Behind the Lines Volume II, and there’ll be the chance to win lots of spot prizes throughout the quiz.

We’ll have some nice The42 gear for the ultimate winners and more importantly, the honour of taking the quiz title.

Doors are 6.30pm. Space is limited so to guarantee your place, teams of four people can be booked for the price of €40 here.

Book a table
 

The42 Team

