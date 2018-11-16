42-year-old breaks Irish stopper's record to become oldest European international goalkeeper

BULGARIAN GEORGI PETKOV became the oldest European international goalkeeper when he started against Cyprus on Friday, BNT state television reported.

Petkov, who is 42 years and eight months old, also became Bulgaria’s oldest player in their Nations League match in Nicosia.

BNT reported that he beat the record of former Liverpool goalkeeper Elisha Scott, who was aged 42 years and six months when he made his last appearance for Ireland in 1936.

“Well, I take it as something normal. This is not something to be astonished with… I have said before that I am always ready to help Bulgaria,” Petkov told BNT before the start of the game.

Petkov, who was born in 1976, debuted for the Bulgarian national team in 1998 and last played for Bulgaria in a 2009 friendly against Switzerland.

As goalkeeper of Slavia Sofia, he is also the oldest player in the Bulgarian League.

Essam El Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he played for Egypt, and saved a penalty, against Saudi Arabia in June at the World Cup.

