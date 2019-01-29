This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG sign €47m Argentine midfielder ahead of Champions League clash with Man United

The French champions have used the January transfer window to boost their squad with a number of players currently unavailable.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,602 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4464630
Paredes will wear the number eight shirt.
Image: Twitter/PSG
Paredes will wear the number eight shirt.
Paredes will wear the number eight shirt.
Image: Twitter/PSG

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions announced today.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a contract until 2023 after completing a medical in Qatar. No transfer fee was disclosed, although reports have put the fee at €47 million.

“Leandro’s arrival will keep the momentum, both on the pitch and among our supporters, ahead of the major events coming up. Exciting times lie ahead,” PSG’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

The Ligue 1 leaders were looking to strengthen in midfield ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, with Marco Verratti sidelined with an ankle injury and Adrien Rabiot frozen out after refusing to sign a new contract.

Russia: FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Krasnodar - Russian Premier League The 24-year-old joins from Zenit, having played in Russia since leaving Roma in 2017. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

PSG go to Old Trafford in the first leg of that tie on 12 February, and they are currently sweating on the fitness of Neymar, who suffered a metatarsal injury last week.

Paredes, who has won nine caps but was not part of Argentina’s squad at last year’s World Cup, has previously played for Boca Juniors and Roma. He moved to Zenit in 2017.

© – AFP, 2019   

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    'The summer it is going to be different' - Emery expecting summer spend at Arsenal
    IRELAND
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie