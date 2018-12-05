Irish fans allocated 500 tickets for Euro 2020 opener

AT LEAST 500 Ireland fans are set to be allocated tickets for the Boys in Green’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier away to Gibraltar.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the game, which takes place on Saturday, 23 March, would be played at the 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium rather than the 30,000-seater Estadio Algarve in Portugal, where the two teams met for the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Under Uefa rules, away teams must be allocated 5% of the capacity but they can apply for an additional 5%, though Ireland’s current allocation constitutes just over 20% of the venue’s capacity.

It is also understood that the Football Association of Ireland are hoping more tickets will be made available to the most Irish loyal fans.

Meanwhile, although nothing has been officially confirmed as yet, it is expected the association will make use of the September and November windows for games.

Friendlies, most likely at the Aviva Stadium, are likely to be announced in due course, in addition to the already confirmed dates for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The team are also set to congregate in May for a training camp ahead of the June games with Denmark and Gibraltar.

Our #EURO2020 qualifying fixtures confirmed!



Mar 23 Gibraltar 🇬🇮 (A) 17:00

Mar 26 Georgia 🇬🇪 (H) 19:45

Jun 7 Denmark 🇩🇰 (A) 19:45

Jun 10 Gibraltar 🇬🇮 (H) 19:45

Sep 5 Switzerland 🇨🇭 (H) 19:45

Oct 12 Georgia 🇬🇪 (A) 14:00

Oct 15 Switzerland 🇨🇭 (A) 19:45

Nov 18 Denmark 🇩🇰 (H) 19:45 pic.twitter.com/4zCg0f6lJf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) 2 December 2018

