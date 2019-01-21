This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the 45 remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race

There is little between Liverpool and Man City at the moment, while Tottenham remain in with an outside chance.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 21 Jan 2019, 1:46 PM
18 minutes ago 677 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4451165
A view of the Premier League trophy.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A view of the Premier League trophy.
A view of the Premier League trophy.
Image: EMPICS Sport

AND THEN THERE were three.

While it is mathematically still possible, Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal at the weekend has realistically killed off any faint hopes they might have had of an improbable Premier League triumph this season.

Tottenham, by contrast, probably just about kept their extremely slim chances alive with a last-minute win over Claudio Ranieri’s hapless Fulham outfit.

In most people’s eyes, however, it is a race between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Firstly, in case you need reminding, here’s how the Premier League table looks currently…

table

As you can see, the Reds currently lead City by four points, while Tottenham trail the leaders by nine points. Spurs lifting the title would be a shock given their current status, but strangers things have happened in the Premier League. 

Liverpool arguably have a slight advantage in that, while City and Tottenham are still competing in both cup competitions, the Anfield outfit have exited them, hence their fixture list is marginally less hectic. How far each of the respective teams can go in Europe, with the Champions League knockout stages on the horizon, is another potentially significant factor.

In addition, given how tight it has been so far, the teams’ goal difference is worth considering — Liverpool (+41), Man City (+45), Tottenham (+25).

So here’s how the fixture list looks for the top teams as the season approaches its business end.

Liverpool remaining fixtures:

(h) = home (a) = away

Leicester (h) – 30 January

West Ham (a) – 4 February

Bournemouth (h) – 9 February

Man United (a) – 24 February

Watford (h) – 27 February

Everton (a) – 2 March

Burnley (h) – 9 March

Fulham (a) – 16 March

Tottenham (h) – 30 March

Southampton (a) – 6 April

Chelsea (h) – 13 April

Cardiff (a) – 20 April

Huddersfield (h) – 27 April

Newcastle (a) – 4 May

Wolves (h) – 12 May

Man City remaining fixtures:

Newcastle (a) – 29 January

Arsenal (h) – 3 February

Chelsea (h) – 10 February

Everton (a) – 23 February

West Ham (h) – 26 February

Bournemouth (a) – 2 March

Watford (h) – 9 March

Man United (a) – 16 March

Fulham (a) – 30 March

Cardiff (h) – 6 April

Crystal Palace (a) – 13 April

Tottenham (h) – 20 April

Burnley (a) – 27 April

Leicester (h) – 4 May

Brighton (a) – 12 May

Tottenham remaining fixtures

Watford (h) – 30 January

Newcastle (h) – 2 February

Leicester (h) – 10 February

Burnley (a) – 23 February

Chelsea (a) – 27 February

Arsenal (h) – 2 March

Southampton (a) – 9 March

Crystal Palace (h) – 16 March

Liverpool (a) – 30 March

Brighton (h) – 6 April

Huddersfield (h) – 13 April

Man City (a) – 20 April 

West Ham (h) – 27 April

Bournemouth (a) – 4 May

Everton (h) – 12 May

So who do you think will win the Premier League title?


Poll Results:





Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie