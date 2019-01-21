Here are the 45 remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race

AND THEN THERE were three.

While it is mathematically still possible, Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal at the weekend has realistically killed off any faint hopes they might have had of an improbable Premier League triumph this season.

Tottenham, by contrast, probably just about kept their extremely slim chances alive with a last-minute win over Claudio Ranieri’s hapless Fulham outfit.

In most people’s eyes, however, it is a race between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Firstly, in case you need reminding, here’s how the Premier League table looks currently…

As you can see, the Reds currently lead City by four points, while Tottenham trail the leaders by nine points. Spurs lifting the title would be a shock given their current status, but strangers things have happened in the Premier League.

Liverpool arguably have a slight advantage in that, while City and Tottenham are still competing in both cup competitions, the Anfield outfit have exited them, hence their fixture list is marginally less hectic. How far each of the respective teams can go in Europe, with the Champions League knockout stages on the horizon, is another potentially significant factor.

In addition, given how tight it has been so far, the teams’ goal difference is worth considering — Liverpool (+41), Man City (+45), Tottenham (+25).

So here’s how the fixture list looks for the top teams as the season approaches its business end.

Liverpool remaining fixtures:

(h) = home (a) = away

Leicester (h) – 30 January

West Ham (a) – 4 February

Bournemouth (h) – 9 February

Man United (a) – 24 February

Watford (h) – 27 February

Everton (a) – 2 March

Burnley (h) – 9 March

Fulham (a) – 16 March

Tottenham (h) – 30 March

Southampton (a) – 6 April

Chelsea (h) – 13 April

Cardiff (a) – 20 April

Huddersfield (h) – 27 April

Newcastle (a) – 4 May

Wolves (h) – 12 May

Man City remaining fixtures:

Newcastle (a) – 29 January

Arsenal (h) – 3 February

Chelsea (h) – 10 February

Everton (a) – 23 February

West Ham (h) – 26 February

Bournemouth (a) – 2 March

Watford (h) – 9 March

Man United (a) – 16 March

Fulham (a) – 30 March

Cardiff (h) – 6 April

Crystal Palace (a) – 13 April

Tottenham (h) – 20 April

Burnley (a) – 27 April

Leicester (h) – 4 May

Brighton (a) – 12 May

Tottenham remaining fixtures

Watford (h) – 30 January

Newcastle (h) – 2 February

Leicester (h) – 10 February

Burnley (a) – 23 February

Chelsea (a) – 27 February

Arsenal (h) – 2 March

Southampton (a) – 9 March

Crystal Palace (h) – 16 March

Liverpool (a) – 30 March

Brighton (h) – 6 April

Huddersfield (h) – 13 April

Man City (a) – 20 April

West Ham (h) – 27 April

Bournemouth (a) – 4 May

Everton (h) – 12 May

So who do you think will win the Premier League title?

