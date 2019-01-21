Here are the 45 remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race

AND THEN THERE were three.
While it is mathematically still possible, Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal at the weekend has realistically killed off any faint hopes they might have had of an improbable Premier League triumph this season.
Tottenham, by contrast, probably just about kept their extremely slim chances alive with a last-minute win over Claudio Ranieri’s hapless Fulham outfit.
In most people’s eyes, however, it is a race between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Firstly, in case you need reminding, here’s how the Premier League table looks currently…
As you can see, the Reds currently lead City by four points, while Tottenham trail the leaders by nine points. Spurs lifting the title would be a shock given their current status, but strangers things have happened in the Premier League.
Liverpool arguably have a slight advantage in that, while City and Tottenham are still competing in both cup competitions, the Anfield outfit have exited them, hence their fixture list is marginally less hectic. How far each of the respective teams can go in Europe, with the Champions League knockout stages on the horizon, is another potentially significant factor.
In addition, given how tight it has been so far, the teams’ goal difference is worth considering — Liverpool (+41), Man City (+45), Tottenham (+25).
So here’s how the fixture list looks for the top teams as the season approaches its business end.
Liverpool remaining fixtures:
(h) = home (a) = away
Leicester (h) – 30 January
West Ham (a) – 4 February
Bournemouth (h) – 9 February
Man United (a) – 24 February
Watford (h) – 27 February
Everton (a) – 2 March
Burnley (h) – 9 March
Fulham (a) – 16 March
Tottenham (h) – 30 March
Southampton (a) – 6 April
Chelsea (h) – 13 April
Cardiff (a) – 20 April
Huddersfield (h) – 27 April
Newcastle (a) – 4 May
Wolves (h) – 12 May
Man City remaining fixtures:
Newcastle (a) – 29 January
Arsenal (h) – 3 February
Chelsea (h) – 10 February
Everton (a) – 23 February
West Ham (h) – 26 February
Bournemouth (a) – 2 March
Watford (h) – 9 March
Man United (a) – 16 March
Fulham (a) – 30 March
Cardiff (h) – 6 April
Crystal Palace (a) – 13 April
Tottenham (h) – 20 April
Burnley (a) – 27 April
Leicester (h) – 4 May
Brighton (a) – 12 May
Tottenham remaining fixtures
Watford (h) – 30 January
Newcastle (h) – 2 February
Leicester (h) – 10 February
Burnley (a) – 23 February
Chelsea (a) – 27 February
Arsenal (h) – 2 March
Southampton (a) – 9 March
Crystal Palace (h) – 16 March
Liverpool (a) – 30 March
Brighton (h) – 6 April
Huddersfield (h) – 13 April
Man City (a) – 20 April
West Ham (h) – 27 April
Bournemouth (a) – 4 May
Everton (h) – 12 May
So who do you think will win the Premier League title?
Poll Results:
