Monday 26 November, 2018
Which of these 7 books deserves to win the 2018 William Hill Sports Book of the Year?

The winner of the illustrious prize will be confirmed at a ceremony on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Nov 2018, 8:07 PM
43 minutes ago 1,625 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4361139

Fear and Loathing on the Oche: A Gonzo Journey Through the World of Championship Darts by King ADZ (Yellow Jersey)

fear

It is not every year that a darts book features on the William Hill shortlist but while ‘Fear and Loathing on the Oche’ may not be the archetypal nominee, it fully deserves its place on the shortlist. King ADZ’s book takes you inside the strange and inimitable world of the PDC World Darts Championships, providing insights into the host of rich characters it attracts both in terms of its colourful spectators and maverick stars.

Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian (Simon & Schuster)

tw

You may think you know everything worth knowing about Tiger Woods, but Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian have brought a fresh, comprehensive insight into the life of the man widely regarded as the greatest golfer ever. Years in the making, the painstaking efforts to dig as deep as possible shines through on every makes and makes for a compelling read that explores a deeply complex American icon.

The Boy on the Shed by Paul Ferris (Hodder & Stoughton)

paul

A poignantly written book by Paul Ferris, the Northern Ireland-born footballing prodigy who made his debut at Newcastle United as a teenager and was dubbed “the new George Best”. Serious injury problems, however, ensured he never fulfilled his potential as a footballer, and ‘Boy in the Shed’ focuses on his difficult re-integration back into the world outside the beautiful game.

The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul D. Gibson (Mercier Press)

em

A boxing book that takes an unflinching look at the life of one of Ireland’s most talented fighters ever. It focuses on a range of subjects that include Eamonn Magee’s turbulent childhood, early dealings with the IRA, drink and boozed-fuelled excess, Olympic qualification heartbreak and an improbable comeback that led to him being dubbed ‘the Miracle Man’. As the Belfast native himself puts it: “My life’s not a book. It’s a fucking movie script.”

A Boy in the Water by Tom Gregory (Particular Books)

boy

The critically acclaimed and beautifully written book on the bond between a boy and his coach, and how that friendship ultimately provided the foundation for a record-breaking Channel swim.

Berlin 1936: Sixteen Days in August by Oliver Hilmes (The Bodley Head)

berlin

A book that takes a detailed look at one of the most famous and infamous Olympic Games in 1936, when Germany hosted as the presence of Hitler and other Nazi leaders, in addition to others with altogether different ideologies ensured maximum tension was palpable as the world watched on. Oliver Hilmes’ work is full of fascinating stories behind the event that saw Jesse Owens become a hero and the propaganda that was part of such a dark time in the world’s history go into overdrive.

Sevens Heaven: The Beautiful Chaos of Fiji’s Olympic Dream by Ben Ryan (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

seven

The remarkable story of how Ben Ryan, an unheralded Englishman, took charge of a ramshackle set-up and led the rugby-mad nation of Fiji to an improbable Olympics Sevens triumph despite being hampered by minimal resources and numerous other obstacles.

