Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
7 Dublin stars feature on 2018 All-Star football team

Monaghan are the second-best represented side with three players included.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,583 Views 19 Comments
Brian Fenton is one of the Dublin players included in this year's All-Star team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Brian Fenton is one of the Dublin players included in this year's All-Star team.
Brian Fenton is one of the Dublin players included in this year's All-Star team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin have a total of seven players on the 2018 PwC All-Star football team.

Jim Gavin’s side earned a convincing 2-17 to 1-15 victory over Tyrone in this year’s All-Ireland final, winning their fourth title in succession, and several players have been recognised as a result of that feat.

Meanwhile, the other counties represented are Monaghan (3), Tyrone (2),  Kerry, Galway and Donegal (all 1).

This year’s developments mean Dublin are now second in the all-time list of All-Star winners with 123 behind Kerry (141).

GAA President John Horan chaired a selection committee made up of senior Gaelic Games Correspondents to decide on the team earlier this week.

In contrast with past selections, it is the first time selectors were not restricted to picking players for the final team in the positions they had been nominated in.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1 on Friday from 7pm.

2018 PwC Football All-Star team:

Goalkeeper

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2016
3. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) – Previous winner in 2017
4. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)
5. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)
6. James McCarthy (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2014 & 2017
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2015 & 2017

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2015 & 2016
9. Brian Howard (Dublin)

Forwards

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2017
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) – Previous winner in 2015 & 2016
12. Ryan McHugh (Donegal) – Previous winner in 2016
13. David Clifford (Kerry)
14. Conor McManus (Monaghan) – Previous winner in 2013 & 2015
15. Ian Burke (Galway)

