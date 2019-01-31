This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Highly-rated Irish striker given lengthy new contract at Brighton

Aaron Connolly is making good progress at the Premier League club.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,824 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4469917

GALWAY-BORN AARON Connolly has been rewarded for his steep progress at Brighton with a new three-and-a-half year contract at the Premier League club. 

Connolly, who has played with Ireland up to U19 level, has been prolific for Brighton’s U23s this season, scoring 11 goals in as many league games. He has scored a further five goals in cup competition and was the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for November.

Speculation has recently linked him with moves to Celtic, Rangers and Hoffenheim but the 19-year-old has decided to commit his future to Brighton, for whom he has made a single senior appearance.

The contract will come as a considerable fillip to Connolly as he recuperates from a hamstring injury which forced him to leave a recent U23 game against Liverpool on a stretcher. 

Speaking at the announcement of the new deal, Brighton’s U23 manager Simon Rusk said “Aaron has scored consistently for the U23s this season and as he continues his development, he deserves this new contract.

Recently he’s been frustrated by injury, but we hope that it won’t be too long before he’s back on the training ground and out on the pitch, continuing the progress he’s made this season.

 

