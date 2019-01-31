Highly-rated Irish striker given lengthy new contract at Brighton

GALWAY-BORN AARON Connolly has been rewarded for his steep progress at Brighton with a new three-and-a-half year contract at the Premier League club.

Connolly, who has played with Ireland up to U19 level, has been prolific for Brighton’s U23s this season, scoring 11 goals in as many league games. He has scored a further five goals in cup competition and was the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for November.

✍️ It's a new three-and-a-half year deal for Aaron Connolly!



👏 Well deserved @AaronConnolly_9!



📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.

Speculation has recently linked him with moves to Celtic, Rangers and Hoffenheim but the 19-year-old has decided to commit his future to Brighton, for whom he has made a single senior appearance.

The contract will come as a considerable fillip to Connolly as he recuperates from a hamstring injury which forced him to leave a recent U23 game against Liverpool on a stretcher.

Speaking at the announcement of the new deal, Brighton’s U23 manager Simon Rusk said “Aaron has scored consistently for the U23s this season and as he continues his development, he deserves this new contract.

Recently he’s been frustrated by injury, but we hope that it won’t be too long before he’s back on the training ground and out on the pitch, continuing the progress he’s made this season.

