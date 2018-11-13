Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy

The forward has been in impressive form for the Seagulls' U23 side in recent months.

IRELAND UNDERAGE STRIKER Aaron Connolly was in scintillating form on Tuesday night for Brighton, with the 18-year-old finding the back of the net three times during his side’s 3-2 victory over MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The competition sees Premier League development sides go up against Football League opposition, with Connolly coming into the fixture in goal-scoring form for Brighton’s U23s of late — scoring 12 goals in his last 14 games beforehand.

The Galway-born forward moved to the Amex Stadium from Mervue United in the summer of 2016, earning a two-year deal after initially impressing while on trial.

Tuesday saw Connolly register a brilliant hat-trick, scoring off the post in the first half with his left foot in-between goals from MK Dons duo Kieran Agard and Mitch Hancox.

Disappointing to go out of the tournament tonight, but what a win from the boys,happy to get a hatrick aswell✅⏳#BHAFC https://t.co/OcLwy6qYsT — Aaron Connolly (@AaronConnolly_9) November 13, 2018

The forward scored two more after the half-time interval, however despite their dramatic victory Brighton’s U21s exited the competition on goal difference, missing out on qualification in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Connolly has also impressed on the international front since moving to the Premier League just over two years ago.

The 18-year-old has lined out for both the Ireland U17s and U19s, with the forward scoring seven goals in six games during qualifying for the Uefa European U17 Championships in 2017.

