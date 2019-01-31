This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Promising 19-year-old Galway-born attacker joins League One leaders

Ireland underage international Aaron Connolly has signed with Luton on loan for the remainder of the season

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 9:33 PM
5 minutes ago 283 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4470946
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Image: Gareth Fuller
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Image: Gareth Fuller

BRIGHTON’S AARON CONNOLLY has joined League One leaders Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The news comes just hours after it was announced that the 19-year-old had signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club.

The Ireland U19 international has impressed for Brighton’s second team — scoring regularly and being named player of the month in Premier League 2 recently.

Connolly is one of three Deadline Day loan signings at the club, with experienced QPR defender Alex Baptiste and 23-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings also joining.

On Connolly’s capture, Luton’s interim manager Mick Harford told the club website

“Aaron is very lively. He’s a threat off the back of defenders. He always plays on the shoulder.

“He’s a player we’ve really monitored over the last two or three months, kept tabs on him and watched him on five or six occasions and he’s one we are absolutely thrilled to get into the football club.

He’ll make the pitch big, he’s aggressive in his runs, he’s dynamic in everything he does, and he’s the right type for us. He’s the right age and hopefully he’ll come here and do well, develop and score us some goals.

“He’s got a bit of a niggle with his hamstring at the moment, so won’t be coming in until he’s fit. But when he does come in, we know we’ve got a handful on our hands and he’ll be a massive threat to defences in League One.”

On Twitter, Connolly added: “Very happy to have signed for @LutonTown on loan until the end of the season, looking forward to getting back fit and helping the club in whatever way I can.”

Connolly joins a sizeable Irish contingent at the club, which includes team captain Alan Sheehan, Glen Rea, James Collins and Alan McCormack.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Spanish authorities re-open investigation into claims that Eric Abidal was given trafficked liver
    FOOTBALL
    18-year-old Arsenal starlet becomes the latest British youngster to make Bundesliga move
    18-year-old Arsenal starlet becomes the latest British youngster to make Bundesliga move
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    IRELAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie