Thursday 3 January, 2019
Brighton to consider loan options amid interest in Irish teenager Connolly

‘He’s in a good place at the moment and it’s now about the offers that come in,’ said Chris Hughton.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,109 Views 7 Comments
Aaron Connolly under pressure from Kenneth Yao while playing for Brighton against Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly last July.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION manager Chris Hughton has said that the club must decide what’s best for Aaron Connolly during the January transfer window.

Connolly’s form for the Premier League outfit’s second-string side has generated significant interest, with the likes of Celtic, Leeds United and Hoffenheim all linked to the teenage striker in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old Galway native, who has scored 17 times for Brighton’s U23 side this season, picked up the Premier League 2 player of the month award for November.

“With how well Aaron has done in the U23s, the interest in him is normal,” Hughton said during this afternoon’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Bournemouth.

Connolly has made two substitute appearances for Brighton in the Carabao Cup — against Barnet in August 2017 and Southampton 12 months later.

The Ireland U19 internatonal has also travelled with the club’s first-team for a number of recent Premier League fixtures but without being included in the matchday squad.

“He’s in a good place at the moment and it’s now about the offers that come in,” Hughton continued. “Do we want him around or is it best for his development to go out on loan?” 

Connolly’s prospects of making a temporary move away from the Amex Stadium may be increased by Chris Hughton’s comments regarding fellow U23 striker Viktor Gyokeres, who looks likely to remain at the club.

“At this moment our thinking is more towards keeping him here rather than seeing him go out on loan,” Hughton said of the 20-year-old Swede. 

On the back of last night’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United, Brighton are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table.

