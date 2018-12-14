This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month

The Galway native scored six times in November for Brighton & Hove Albion’s second string.

By Paul Dollery Friday 14 Dec 2018, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,857 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4395519

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION striker Aaron Connolly has been recognised for his goalscoring exploits in November.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton - Carabao Cup - Second Round - AMEX Stadium Brighton's Aaron Connolly. Source: Gareth Fuller

Connolly, who has netted 17 times this season for Brighton’s second-string side, has been named player of the month in Premier League 2 — the competition that caters for the reserve (U23) teams at England’s top clubs.

It’s a case of third-time lucky for the 18-year-old striker, who was also nominated for the award in August and September.

Connolly scored six times in three appearances for Brighton’s U23s last month, including a hat-trick in a Checkatrade Trophy win over MK Dons.

The Galway native, who previously made two substitute appearances for his club’s first-team in the Carabao Cup, appears to be closing in on a breakthrough after travelling with Chris Hughton’s side for their recent Premier League fixture at Cardiff City.

A Republic of Ireland U19 international, Connolly has reportedly been the subject of interest from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'We gifted the game' â AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    'We gifted the game' – AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month
    18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month
    'It’s no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or Man United want him'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie