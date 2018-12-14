18-year-old Irish striker Connolly named U23 Premier League player of the month

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION striker Aaron Connolly has been recognised for his goalscoring exploits in November.

Brighton's Aaron Connolly. Source: Gareth Fuller

Connolly, who has netted 17 times this season for Brighton’s second-string side, has been named player of the month in Premier League 2 — the competition that caters for the reserve (U23) teams at England’s top clubs.

It’s a case of third-time lucky for the 18-year-old striker, who was also nominated for the award in August and September.

Connolly scored six times in three appearances for Brighton’s U23s last month, including a hat-trick in a Checkatrade Trophy win over MK Dons.

The Galway native, who previously made two substitute appearances for his club’s first-team in the Carabao Cup, appears to be closing in on a breakthrough after travelling with Chris Hughton’s side for their recent Premier League fixture at Cardiff City.

A Republic of Ireland U19 international, Connolly has reportedly been the subject of interest from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: