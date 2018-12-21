Dundalk sign ex-Wolves goalkeeper who was called up to Ireland seniors this year

2018 LEAGUE AND CUP double winners Dundalk FC have secured the services of former Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The 26-year-old former underage international keeper joins the Lilywhites from Irish Premiership side Warrenpoint Town, where he’s been since September.

McCarey spent five seasons under Wolves’ watch, lining out on seven occasions for the first-team while completing several loan spells, also across the water.

After his contract expired in 2016, he moved to Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County and now makes his return to the League of Ireland, having started his senior career with Monaghan United in 2009, breaking into their first-team aged 17.

He has a total of 24 Ireland caps having represented the Boys In Green up to U21 level. McCarey was also called into the senior squad last March by Martin O’Neill for a friendly against Turkey.

“I am delighted to get the deal done. It has been in the making for a while the deal so it is great to get it over the line. It’s an absolute privilege to join the best team in Ireland,” McCarey said.

“I am looking forward to joining the best team in Ireland and with the new season coming up it’s going to be very exciting.”

NEW SIGNING: #DundalkFC is delighted to announce the goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has joined the Club! https://t.co/eGjCgb8XKq pic.twitter.com/EXF6Pi1pTp — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) December 21, 2018

He added: “There will be some changes with Stephen (Kenny) leaving for the international setup.

“It will be interesting here with a new manager and new players, me being one of them, and I have spoken to some of the players before. There are some familiar faces in the squad for me so it will make things easy for me to transition in.

“It was a no brainer for me to come here, I have heard nothing but good things about the club from everyone and it is like a family. “

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: