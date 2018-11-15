This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey rules out GAA return

McCarey, who was a Monaghan minor footballer for two years, is focusing on his career in another code.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 4:04 PM
HIS CLUB IS one win away from an Ulster final, but Aaron McCarey insists that he won’t be looking to revive his GAA career with Monaghan kingpins Scotstown.

McCarey, who was one of the goalkeepers in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the friendly against Turkey in March, was a promising Gaelic footballer before he was signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2010, just before his 18th birthday.

Soccer - Johnstones Paint Trophy - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Walsall - Molineux McCarey playing for Wolves in 2012. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

He was a powerful forward on the Monaghan minor team for two years. In 2008 they reached an All-Ireland quarter-final, losing after extra-time to Mayo, with McCarey contributing 0-3.

Now 26, he went on to spend six and a half years at Wolves before having a two-year spell at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Seeking to make a fresh start, McCarey recently returned home and signed for Warrenpoint Town in Northern Ireland’s top flight.

After his contract at Ross County expired in May, McCarey did some training with Scotstown, who recently won their fourth successive Monaghan senior football title.

Despite being a professional athlete in the UK for nearly a decade, it didn’t take long for him to realise how difficult it would be to make a comeback at that level of Gaelic football. 

“When I was out of contract earlier in the year I actually went back and did a bit of training with the club, but the first couple of sessions made up my mind for me,” he said.

“I’ve got no ambition to go back. Those lads are on a different level and I’ve got serious admiration for them. A lot of them are still close friends of mine. The game has moved on a lot since I played it last.”

Gerard Burke and Aaron McCarey McCarey in possession for Monaghan minors against Derry in 2009. Source: Presseye/Russell Pritchar/INPHO

Backboned by Monaghan stars like Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes and Shane Carey, Scotstown will face Derry champions Eoghan Rua in Sunday’s Ulster club senior football semi-final.

Instead of playing a part, McCarey will be watching from the stands at Healy Park in Omagh as Scotstown look to move a step closer to winning their first provincial crown since 1989.

“I still get great enjoyment out of watching the club and the county, and I’m so proud of the lads for what they’ve achieved,” he said. “Hopefully they can go on and do a little bit more.”

McCarey’s form for Warrenpoint Town has generated plenty of interest in his services, with League of Ireland Premier Division champions and FAI Cup holders Dundalk among several clubs keen to sign him when his contract expires in January.

