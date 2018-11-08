This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It'll be unbelievable to have two brothers from Monaghan fighting over here in Los Angeles'

Monaghan teenager Aaron McKenna returns to the ring live on ESPN on Thursday night.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 515 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4326893

SUCH IS LIFE these days, Aaron McKenna is halfway to ESPN’s West Coast headquarters in downtown Los Angeles to do some promo work for Thursday night’s fight when he picks up the phone.

“Oscar,” he says — that’s Oscar De La Hoya to the rest of us — will be in the studio for a chat, as will highly-regarded presenter Bernardo Osuna.

The latter will interview the 19-year-old Monaghan welterweight on his ESPN Deportes show A Los Golpes, a weekly series which, since its inception in 2012, has continuously broadcast chats with some of the biggest Latin American names in the sport of boxing: Julio Cesar Chavez, Canelo Alvarez and Juan Manuel Marquez are but three bona fide icons to have graced the same studio in recent years.

McKenna could scarcely be less Mexican outside of the ring but he has a penchant for fighting like one, and in any case his promotional backing from De La Hoya — the great American-Mexican six-weight world champion — sees to it that he gets an outing on the telly on this particular Monday, just three days shy of his sixth professional bout versus the seemingly hard-hitting Abel Reyes, an actual Mexican, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2.

Untitled (2) Aaron McKenna appears on ESPN Deportes' A Los Golpes with Bernardo Osuna

None of this should be viewed as a distraction, mind.

“I’ve already done over 178 rounds of sparring”, McKenna tells The42, “so I’ve been training really hard for this one. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in.

“I don’t take any opponents for granted, anyway, but this guy is 4-1 with four knockouts, so he’s definitely going to come to fight. I’ve put in the work to prepare for him.

“This is going to be my first six-rounder, and I’m really looking forward to showing my true boxing skills. Those extra two rounds make a big difference: I’ve more time to show my skills.

“The long rounds suit me more — I’m a six, eight, 10-round fighter. The further into a fight I go, the better I get, and I’ll be as good — or better — in the last round as I was in the first.

It’s great to be fighting on ESPN and getting that exposure. I can’t wait, like, just to show everyone what I can do. I’m going to make a statement for everyone.

45186819_248214772542410_6314281036758908928_n (1) Aaron McKenna (L), Kendrick Lamar and Stevie McKenna (R)

For the eight-time Irish champion, that “everyone” could yet include a 12-time Grammy winner.

‘The Silencer’ and his older brother, Stevie McKenna — a new addition to the punch-for-pay ranks in his own right — are no strangers to celebrity encounters on their circumnavigation of California’s gym circuit. They could scarcely have expected to have their training session observed by ‘The New King of Hip-Hop’, however, when they went for a knock-around last Thursday morning.

“We just walked into the gym and Kenrick Lamar was there,” McKenna says.

He was really sound, so he was — he was talking away. And after he was finished his workout, he watched my brother, Steven, spar and train. It was great to meet him.

“It was unreal, like,” the teenager adds. “Unreal.

“He might be going to the fight, so he might! He must have been impressed.”

Aaron McKenna in action against Keasen Freeman McKenna stops Keasen Freeman back in April Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

They’ll never headline Electric Picnic like their newest fan, but Smithborough’s McKenna brothers have lofty ambitions beyond becoming Irish boxing’s latest double act when Stevie finally takes to the professional ring in the coming months.

Aaron remains resolute in his pursuit of the goals he set out when he turned professional with Golden Boy Promotions and management group Sheer Sports this time last year: challenge for minor titles in 2019, and chase world honours a year later.

Stevie, who this writer was reliably informed did a number on a highly-touted and heavily-televised U.S. prospect in sparring recently — given it was sparring, the purported victim shall remain nameless — will harbour similar aspirations when he gets off the mark sometime on either side of Christmas.

For now, younger brother Aaron is excited merely to see Stevie step through the ropes where he hopes they can become a force together on America’s west coast.

He has one eye back across the Atlantic, however, and a chance both to fulfil a lifelong dream and to repay the support both brothers have received from friends, family and the Irish public, which he describes as “absolutely brilliant altogether.”

“It’ll be unbelievable to have two brothers from Monaghan fighting over here in Los Angeles, in California,” says ‘The Silencer.’

“It’s great to have Steven over here because we’re good for each other, we make training competitive for each other. It’ll be better when he gets fighting, of course.

“But I wouldn’t say he’s sick of me getting attention or anything like that. He’s just looking forward to getting in the ring himself.

Hopefully sometime we can fight on the same card — that’d be unbelievable. Hopefully, one day, myself and Steven can get back home and fight in Ireland in front of all of those people that have supported us, all the Irish fans.

“My goal, anyway, is to get back to fight in St Tiernach’s Park to fight for a world title. And it’d be great to have him there too.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Monaghan’s teen boxing prodigy Aaron McKenna signs endorsement deal with Adidas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    FOOTBALL
    Monaco deny allegation president to receive â¬124 million from Mbappe deal
    Monaco deny allegation president to receive €124 million from Mbappe deal
    Players in breakaway European Super League could be banned from World Cup
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    IRELAND
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    ARGENTINA
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links
    Mourinho claims he 'didn't insult' Juve in celebration row
    ‘I’d love to return to Spain’ – Out-of-favour Tottenham star hints at imminent exit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie